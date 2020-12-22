Authorities on Tuesday identified the 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot in north Minneapolis over the weekend.

Amari'on J. Johnson, of South St. Paul, died after being shot Sunday morning in north Minneapolis, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. No arrests in the killing have been announced.

Johnson's death brought to 80 the number of homicides in the city so far this year. That compares to 48 in 2019.

Officers were near the 3200 block of N. Aldrich Avenue, where they heard gunshots around 2:25 a.m.

Johnson was shot in the torso, taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in grave condition and soon died there, the medical examiner said.

Johnson had been in a confrontation that prompted the shooting, police said, adding that those responsible fled the scene before officers arrived.

