DULUTH — A 17-year-old who was on probation for an earlier felony firearm offense has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Xzavier Louis Aubid-St. Clair, on Saturday night in the Endion neighborhood.

Corey Devon Young was charged with second-degree murder and possession of a pistol by a minor on Wednesday. The St. Louis County Attorney's Office has filed a motion to have him tried as an adult. Young is currently being held at the Arrowhead Juvenile Center.

Duluth police officers found Aubid-St. Clair lying on the sidewalk on 16th Avenue East and First Street with a gunshot wound to his face. He was transported to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

A witness told police officers that Young and Aubid-St. Clair "exchanged words" before the Young fired shots at the victim. Young was arrested and taken to the Public Safety Building without incident later Saturday. According to court documents, he told officers that it was self-defense.

"I felt threatened," Young reportedly said. "He was saying I was a snitch and all that. I didn't know what to do."

Aubid-St. Clair's cause of death was the gunshot wounds to the face and neck, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. "Zane," as Aubin-St. Clair is called in his obituary, attended Duluth East High School.