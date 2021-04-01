A teenage boy who was fatally shot late Monday in Minneapolis' Dinkytown area has been identified by the Hennepin County medical examiner.

Aries Trayvon Hubbard, 17, died of a gunshot wound to the torso, the Medical Examiner's Office said. His death has been ruled a homicide.

He was killed during a late-night shooting near Burrito Loco. A man was also injured and went to a hospital. Police say three guns were recovered at the scene. No arrests have been announced.

Hubbard's death was Minneapolis' 17th homicide of 2021.

ALEX CHHITH