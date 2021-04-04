A 16-year-old girl died Saturday afternoon when the car she was in left the road and rolled near Cannon Falls, Minn.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Sunday that Haya Ambreen Mahmood, of Rochester, Minn., a passenger in the car, was killed. The driver, 22-year-old Daniel Desmond Yeung of Rochester, was hospitalized at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester with life-threatening injuries.

Yeung was northbound on Hwy. 52 in a 2013 Kia Soul when he left the roadway and entered the median before rolling across the southbound lane about 2:45 p.m.

Neither Mahmood nor Yeung was wearing a seat belt.

Cannon Falls is 44 miles north of Rochester in Goodhue County.

Kim Hyatt • 612-673-4751