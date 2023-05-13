A 16-year-old boy died Friday night after a shooting at a Brooklyn Park market, police said.
The shooting happened about 9:45 p.m. at the African Market, 5700 Brookdale Drive. There, officers found the teen with "numerous gunshot wounds," police said in an alert shared on social media Friday night.
"Officers immediately provided emergency medical aid and the victim was transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital where he later died."
Police searched the area but could not find the shooter, according to the alert. Detective continue to investigate.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business Ramstad: Downtown Minneapolis will be different from the past — and it matters to all of Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Business Ramstad: Downtown Minneapolis will be different from the past — and it matters to all of Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Politics
Minnesota Senate DFL ends suspense, passes new gun restrictions
Background checks for gun shows and red flag provisions are in the $880 million public safety bill.
North Metro
16-year-old dies after shooting at a Brooklyn Park market
A 16-year-old boy died Friday night after a shooting at a Brooklyn Park market, police said.The shooting happened about 9:45 p.m. at the African Market,…
St. Paul
St. Paul vigil mourns Michael Brasel, bemoans gun violence
Several hundred community members attended the candlelight event to remember the slain hockey coach.
East Metro
Inmates celebrate graduation from Lino Lakes in-prison college program
With 19 inmate graduates, it was the largest class since 1994.
Local
Police teaming up to make Hwy. 7 in the west metro safer this summer
Police departments in communities along the heavily-traveled corridor from St. Louis Park to Minnetrista are joining forces to stamp out the bad driving behavior through an initiative called "Safe 7 Summer."