A total of 902,242 Minnesotans, or 16.2% of the population, have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, according to the state Health Department.

The weekly pace of shots administered continues to climb, with 242,676 doses given last week, a 28% increase from the previous week.

However, while Minnesota vaccinators are meeting the state's goal of using 90% of available doses within three days, they are lagging on the seven-day goal of using all doses, with 9% of doses being held beyond one week.

Minnesota health officials announced another 636 new COVID-19 cases Monday, along with three more deaths, brining the state's totals to 485,230 infections and 6,486 fatalities.

One of the deaths announced Monday was a long-term care resident, one lived in a group home and the other resided in a private home.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 complications continue to decline, with 230 patients in the state's hospitals, including 47 in intensive care. One week ago, 243 people were hospitalized, with 48 in intensive care.

Many of those who are hospitalized have underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to COVID-19 complications, including obesity and heart, lung and kidney disease.

A total of 19,374 COVID-19 test results were reported to the Minnesota Department of Health Sunday, down from 29,134 reports the previous day.

Glenn Howatt • 612-673-7192