The Minnesota Department of Health reported 143 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota on Sunday, and 13 new deaths, as attention moved to clusters of cases, like the one that caused dozens of residents to be moved out of a Wayzata senior living facility.

Minnesota now has 2,356 cases of COVID-19 that have been confirmed by testing since early March, including 1,160 people who no longer need to stay in quarantine. In all, 134 people in Minnesota have died after getting COVID-19, and Sunday’s total marked the second-highest number of deaths reported in a single day.

Public health officials say the actual number of cases of COVID-19 in the state is likely much higher than those totals reflect, but it’s not yet possible to do enough tests to reach a statistically valid estimate for the population.

Nationally, the number of tests needed to identify COVID-19 cases accurately and safely reopen the economy needs to triple by mid-May, from 146,000 tests done per day across the country to at least 500,000 a day, researchers at Harvard University have said.

In Minnesota, 76 of the state’s 87 counties now have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

In and around the state, cases and deaths from COVID-19 are appearing in clusters, especially in long-term congregate living homes such as senior centers.

On Saturday the company that runs Meridian Manor senior living facility in Wayzata confirmed that 18 of the center’s 55 residents has tested positive for COVID-19, and one resident passed away on Friday after suffering complications from the illness.

The state Health Department’s emergency COVID task force told the company to move all residents not affected by COVID-19 to other providers, while those with the virus that causes the illness were treated in hospitals. The company characterized the actions as “extreme precautions to protect residents and staff from the possibility of exposure.”

“Meridian Manor is fully cooperating with MDH and the team is humbled by the support of neighboring providers that are graciously taking in our residents during this difficult time. Interlude, Pres Homes, and Ebenezer are all working with Meridian to serve and protect our residents,” a statement from Meridian Manor said.

In Duluth, the St. Ann’s Residence assisted-living facility recently saw a wave of COVID-19 cases that left 5 dead and 20 other ill, after the first case was diagnosed at the facility on April 3. Even now, no one knows how the first virus made its way into the facility.

All told, about 70% of the deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota have been in people who lived in long-term care facilities.