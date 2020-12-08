A 14-year-old boy died and two other teenagers were arrested after the stolen vehicle they were riding in crashed in St. Paul’s North End on Monday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the intersection of Rose Avenue E. and Ivy Avenue W. just after 5 p.m. Monday, where a Toyota Camry reportedly crashed and sped away. Minutes later, police spotted the stolen vehicle again on the corner of Rose and Sylvan, where it struck a light pole and flipped on its side.

One passenger was thrown from the car during impact and found lying in the street gravely injured. Officers rendered aid and medics transported him to Regions Hospital in critical condition. He was later transferred to Gillette’s Children’s Hospital, where he died overnight.

Two other teens riding the vehicle fled after the crash. Investigators arrested the 16-year-old driver a few blocks away. A second 14-year-old passenger was found hiding between two dumpsters in a nearby alley, police said. He was booked on probable cause possession of controlled substances charges after officers discovered pills in his pocket.

The crash remains under investigation. It marks the second such fatality this fall.

In October, three young teenagers were killed when the carjacked vehicle they were riding in slammed into a tree after a police pursuit through north Minneapolis.