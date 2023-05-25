Minneapolis police have arrested a 14-year-old boy wanted in connection with the murder of 32-year-old Chris Stephano Bennett in the city's Stevens Square neighborhood last month.

The teen was charged via warrant on April 27 with third-degree murder and three counts of second degree assault related to Bennett's death, a Hennepin County Attorney spokesman confirmed to the Star Tribune. Officers took him into custody on Monday and he remains jailed at the Juvenile Detention Center in Minneapolis.

Bennett was shot in the head April 18 on the 1800 block of Nicollet Av., south of downtown. Police responded to the scene around 4:22 p.m. and found him lying unconscious in the street. He was taken to HCMC, where he died three days later.

Juvenile records for those younger than 16 years old at the time of their felony offense are not open to the public. The Star Tribune generally does not identify minors that young unless they are charged as adults.