Firefighters took advantage of cooler temperatures, elevated humidity and light rain Saturday to contain 14% of the Greenwood fire, a key milestone in stopping its rapacious spread.

The containment, along the northwest corner of the fire line, signals officials' confidence the fire will not cross that threshold. Hundreds of workers stretching around the fire's perimeter are now working to fortify the rest of the nearly 26,000-acre blaze in Superior National Forest.

"We are making good progress with this weather, with our logging operation where we are prepping the road systems," Pete Glover, operations sections chief for the Eastern Area Incident Management Team, said in his Saturday briefing.

Crews are clearing fallen trees along Hwy. 2, hoping to fully contain the fire's western border and keep the road clear for passage. On the southeast corner, crews are looking for areas to hold the line, either along Hwy. 1 or the Stony River, to protect Isabella.

The fire — believed to have been started by a lightning strike — has destroyed 14 residences and 57 outbuildings and is threatening more, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Showers, including some possible heavier rain, fueled optimism for a productive mission Saturday evening.

The U.S. Forest Service is managing a smattering of other fires throughout northern Minnesota, including the John Ek (1,563 acres) and Whelp (50 acres) fires burning north of Tofte in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Neither of those blazes, also started by lightning, has reached any level of containment.

