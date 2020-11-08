A Minneapolis man was sentenced Friday to about 13 years in prison for fatally punching a 75-year-old man who had asked his group to be quiet on a city bus.

Leroy Davis-Miles, 24, was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court on Friday to 13 ⅓ years in prison on one count of unintentional second-degree murder for killing Shirwa Hassan Jibril last year.

Davis-Miles pleaded guilty to the charge in September. According to court documents: Davis-Miles and his friends were on a Metro Transit bus on Nov. 6, 2019, when Jibril asked them to quiet down. A bus camera captured the exchange.

Davis-Miles and his group threatened to beat up Jibril when he disembarked. Soon after, they followed him as he exited at the Chicago-Lake Transit Center. Surveillance video and witnesses told police that Davis-Miles walked next to Jibril before approaching him and punching him once, knocking him backward. Jibril struck his head on the pavement.

After the attack, Davis-Miles shook hands "in a congratulatory manner" with one of his friends as Jibril lay unconscious, according to the criminal complaint. Several of the friends rummaged through Jibril's pockets.

Jibril died of his injuries six days later. His family has said Jibril was a Somali immigrant, father of eight and grandfather of seven. He immigrated to the United States in 2007 after living in the Middle East, Italy and Germany. He spoke four languages and was a high school teacher in his homeland.

CHAO XIONG