13-year term for man who stole marijuana, ran from South St. Paul home and fatally shot his pursuer

A term of 13 years was imposed on a man who stole marijuana and ran from inside a South St. Paul home, then turned around and fatally shot his pursuer.
With credit for time served, Andrew Michael Fisher is expected to serve the first 7¾ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.
Andrew Michael Fisher, 20, of Cambridge, Minn., was sentenced Friday in Dakota County District Court after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the shooting on Nov. 23 of Avontae T. King, of South St. Paul, in the 400 block of 3rd Avenue S.
Also similarly charged was Tre M. Iglesias, 22, of St. Paul, who allegedly was at Fisher’s side when King was shot. Iglesias is due back in court on Sept. 6.
According to the charges against both men:
While Fisher and Iglesias were in the home, Fisher took a bag of marijuana off a table and they both ran out. King went after them. Fisher shot King, and he and Iglesias got in a vehicle and drove off.
Iglesias soon contacted law enforcement and acknowledged his role and that Fisher was the one who shot King.
