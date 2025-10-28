Movies

13 horror-esque movies to catch before Halloween

While not always guaranteed to be scary, horror movies new and old can be seen in Minnesota theaters and on your TV.

By Alexis Letang

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 28, 2025 at 11:00AM
Tim Curry (at left) stars in the movie version of the music-filled lampoon (by Richard O'Brien) THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW. Barry Bostwick (center) and Susan Sarandon (right) also star. Handout file photo. ORG XMIT: MIN2013102816110162
Tim Curry, Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon star in the movie version of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Ahead of Halloween, movie theaters can help you get into the spirit with new horror movies and re-releases of older ones. Here’s our rundown of what’s showing — and streaming:

‘Black Phone 2′ (2025)

Set two years after “Black Phone,” Billy (Mason Thames) and his little sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), still cannot escape the Grabber (Ethan Hawke) and his infamous black phone, now contacting Gwen through her dreams.

Where to watch: AMC Rosedale, Southdale and Eden Prairie, and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Woodbury.

‘The Exorcist’ (1973)

After doctors fail to find the cause of a young girl’s (Linda Blair) sudden erratic behavior, her mother, actress Chris McNeil (Ellen Burstyn), seeks the help of two priests who suggest her daughter may be possessed.

Where to watch: Trylon Cinema in Minneapolis and HBO Max.

‘Shelby Oaks’ (2025)

This film follows a woman who realizes the demon from her childhood was not imaginary while searching for her lost sister.

Where to watch: AMC Rosedale, Southdale and Eden Prairie.

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ (1975)

Jump scares are replaced by musical numbers in this campy cult classic. A young couple’s night takes a turn after getting a flat tire and stumbling upon Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), his eclectic group and Frank’s creation, Rocky.

Where to watch: AMC Eden Prairie, Hulu and Disney+.

‘Sinners’ (2025)

Returning to IMAX theaters after its successful spring release, Michael B. Jordan plays identical twins Smoke and Stack as they return to Mississippi to open a juke joint, prepared to deal with Klansmen — but not expecting vampires.

Where to watch: AMC Rosedale and HBO Max.

‘Halloween’ (1978)

Michael Myers (Nick Castle) escapes 15 years after he was institutionalized for murdering his teenage sister, and begins stalking Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). Filled with all the classic horror movie tropes, the film is perfect to send off October.

Where to watch: Parkway Theater in Minneapolis.

‘Frankenstein’ (2025)

Based on Mary Shelley’s classic, Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein,” starring Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi, plays in select theaters across the country before its release on Netflix on Nov. 7.

Where to watch: The Main Cinema in Minneapolis and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Woodbury.

‘The Silence of the Lambs’ (1991)

In this horror movie that swept the 64th Academy Awards, Anthony Hopkins plays psychiatrist and violent psychopath Dr. Hannibal Lecter as he is interviewed by FBI cadet Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) in order to gain some insight on an active case.

Where to watch: Main Cinema in Minneapolis and HBO Max.

‘Hocus Pocus’ (1993)

The Sanderson sisters (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy), three witches in Salem, Mass., are resurrected by Max Dennison, who until then, did not believe the tales the town told of them. Now Max, his little sister and his crush, Allison, must prevent the witches from becoming immortal.

Where to watch: Zeitgeist Zinema in Duluth and Disney+.

‘Interview with the Vampire’ (1994)

Almost 200 years old, vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Brad Pitt) recounts his long life to a journalist (Christian Slater) from his transformation into a vampire by Lestat de Lioncourt (Tom Cruise) to his “adoption” of his daughter Claudia (Kirsten Dunst) to the aftermath of the complicated family dynamic.

Where to watch: Parkway Theater in Minneapolis, Tubi and HBO Max.

‘Terrifier’ (2016)

Serial killer Art the Clown targets two girls on Halloween night and murders anyone else he encounters along the way. There is not much plot to this slasher film.

Where to watch: AMC Rosedale and Southdale, Amazon Prime and Tubi.

‘Weapons’ (2025)

After a classroom of students (all but one) goes missing, the town blames teacher Justine Gandy (Julia Garner). Ostracized, Gandy tries to figure out the mysterious circumstances.

Where to watch: HBO Max.

‘The Monkey’ (2025)

Based on Stephen King’s short story, two brothers try to destroy their father’s antique wind-up monkey after it triggers gruesome deaths and supernatural events. While doing so, the two confront the distance that grew between them.

Where to watch: Hulu.

about the writer

Alexis Letang

Intern

Alexis Letang is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

