13 horror-esque movies to catch before Halloween

Ahead of Halloween, movie theaters can help you get into the spirit with new horror movies and re-releases of older ones. Here’s our rundown of what’s showing — and streaming:
‘Black Phone 2′ (2025)
Set two years after “Black Phone,” Billy (Mason Thames) and his little sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), still cannot escape the Grabber (Ethan Hawke) and his infamous black phone, now contacting Gwen through her dreams.
Where to watch: AMC Rosedale, Southdale and Eden Prairie, and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Woodbury.
‘The Exorcist’ (1973)
After doctors fail to find the cause of a young girl’s (Linda Blair) sudden erratic behavior, her mother, actress Chris McNeil (Ellen Burstyn), seeks the help of two priests who suggest her daughter may be possessed.
Where to watch: Trylon Cinema in Minneapolis and HBO Max.
‘Shelby Oaks’ (2025)
This film follows a woman who realizes the demon from her childhood was not imaginary while searching for her lost sister.
Where to watch: AMC Rosedale, Southdale and Eden Prairie.
‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ (1975)
Jump scares are replaced by musical numbers in this campy cult classic. A young couple’s night takes a turn after getting a flat tire and stumbling upon Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), his eclectic group and Frank’s creation, Rocky.