12-year sentence for man who fatally shot girl, 15, near Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis

A Bloomington man was sentenced to a prison term of roughly 12 years for fatally shooting a 15-year-old girl near Lake of the Isles in south Minneapolis last year.
Antonio L. Brooks Jr., 20, was sentenced Friday in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Ka’Maih Emauri Johnson, of Minneapolis on July 17, 2023.
With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Brooks is expected to serve about 7¾ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office found that Johnson was shot multiple times in the chest shortly before 1:30 a.m. near the residential intersection of W. 25½ Street and Girard Avenue S.
In a post-sentencing statement, County Attorney Mary Moriarty said: “My thoughts are with Ka’Maih’s family. She should still be with her family. Instead, the community has lost another young person to gun violence. ... We must do more at every level to reduce the terrible impact of gun violence in our communities.”
Police arrived at the scene and saw a wounded Johnson down in the street. Officers found a discharged cartridge casing nearby.
A female witness whose age was not provided told investigators that she and Johnson were cruising around with three juvenile males when Brooks, who was 18 at the time, texted her and arranged to meet up.
Brooks and a male whom the witness did not know showed up in an SUV. Johnson and the witness got in the SUV.
As they were “laughing, joking and making videos,” Brooks said, " ‘I’m going to shoot you all,’ " the complaint quoted the witness as recalling.
The witness and Johnson went back to their car, where Johnson got in the back seat but “was hanging out of the open window and holding onto the inside of the car,” the complaint continued. A gunshot rang out, sending the witness leaping from the car.
A juvenile male in the car with Johnson said that as they drove off, Johnson fell to the pavement.