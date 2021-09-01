Authorities on Wednesday identified the 11-week-old boy who died in a two-vehicle crash in central Minnesota.

Charles A. Witzel, of Stacy, Minn., died at a Minneapolis hospital on Aug. 17, four days after the SUV he was riding in crossed the centerline and hit a car heading the other way about 15 miles east of Brainerd on Hwy. 6, according to the State Patrol and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The baby's mother, Jennifer L. Voss, 51, was driving the SUV and was not injured, the patrol said.

The two people in the car, driver Jeanne L. Rubio, 77, and passenger Rose Mary Garafola-Wright, 76, both of Deerwood, Minn., suffered noncritical injuries, according to the patrol.

