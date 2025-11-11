10,000 lakes, 7,000 rushing yards, 12,000 passing yards — only in Minnesota

Jack Strand says he pays no attention to his own football statistics, except when they pop up on social media or somebody mentions them in conversation.
“Maybe one day I’ll be able to show my kids that, I guess,” he said, laughing. “That’s pretty far down the road.”
Here in the present, Strand’s prowess as a passer has secured a spot in the NCAA record books.
He’s not alone in compiling historic numbers in Minnesota’s football sphere.
Red Rock Central’s Carter Therkilsen recorded one of the most prolific careers in state history as a rusher until his final game in a quarterfinal loss in the Nine-Player playoffs last week.
Two players. One college, one high school. One a quarterback, one a running back. Two careers outside of the usual spotlights that have produced shining statistics.
Start with Strand, senior quarterback for Division II Minnesota State Moorhead.
With five touchdown passes in Saturday’s win over Jamestown, Strand established a Northern Sun Conference record for career touchdown passes with 112.