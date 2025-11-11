10,000 lakes, 7,000 rushing yards, 12,000 passing yards — only in Minnesota

Colleges

Football Across Minnesota: How record-breakers Jack Strand and Carter Therkilsen rang up nearly 20,000 yards between them.

By Chip Scoggins

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 11, 2025 at 5:15PM
Two Minnesota record-breakers: Jack Strand, left, and Carter Therkilsen.

Jack Strand says he pays no attention to his own football statistics, except when they pop up on social media or somebody mentions them in conversation.

“Maybe one day I’ll be able to show my kids that, I guess,” he said, laughing. “That’s pretty far down the road.”

Here in the present, Strand’s prowess as a passer has secured a spot in the NCAA record books.

He’s not alone in compiling historic numbers in Minnesota’s football sphere.

Red Rock Central’s Carter Therkilsen recorded one of the most prolific careers in state history as a rusher until his final game in a quarterfinal loss in the Nine-Player playoffs last week.

Two players. One college, one high school. One a quarterback, one a running back. Two careers outside of the usual spotlights that have produced shining statistics.

Start with Strand, senior quarterback for Division II Minnesota State Moorhead.

With five touchdown passes in Saturday’s win over Jamestown, Strand established a Northern Sun Conference record for career touchdown passes with 112.

With 11,894 passing yards in the NSIC already, he needs just 114 more in the Dragons’ regular-season finale at Minnesota State Mankato to break the conference career record.

He ranks 11th in Division II history in career passing yards, ninth in touchdown passes and third in pass attempts. He leads the nation in all three categories this season.

Not bad for a guy who played in a running offense as a high school quarterback in Bloomer, Wis.

Moorhead coach Steve Laqua recalls watching Strand throw at a prospect summer camp and being impressed by his arm strength. Almost too impressed.

“He threw it really, really hard,” Laqua said. “So hard, in fact, that at one point I was like, I don’t know if we can recruit this kid, he might break the hands of every single receiver out there.”

No such problems. Strand learned to throw with touch and took over as the Dragons’ starting quarterback a few games into his freshman season. He’s been rifling passes ever since.

“We’re throwing the ball pretty much every play, and even our run plays are still RPOs [run-pass option],” Strand said. “I know it’s because our coaches trust me to get it done. I got a lot of guys I trust to make plays.”

In 2014, the Dragons ranked 13th nationally in rushing at 260 yards per game. Laqua, in his 15th season as head coach, said the reason behind switching to a pass-heavy scheme is no mystery.

“We kind of looked at it like, if you’ve got Steph Curry on your team, you want him shooting as many three-pointers as you can,” he said. “We felt like we’ve got Jack, and we want him making as many throws as he can. Statistically, it makes most sense for us to put one of the best players in the conference with the ball in his hands more times than not.”

Not that he counts pass attempts during games. Two weeks ago, Strand threw seven touchdown passes in a win over Bemidji State to tie the NSIC single-game record. The achievement was announced over the PA system during the game.

That night, Laqua’s wife asked if he was trying to help Strand set the record. Laqua’s response: What record? He hadn’t realized his quarterback threw seven touchdown passes.

“You’re just playing the game,” Laqua said. “You’re just trying to make the right calls and get into the right things.”

Carter Therkilsen scores one of his many career touchdowns for Red Rock Central. (Photo courtesy of Clayton Hubert)

‘Mr. Carter’

The right calls for the Red Rock Central team involve getting the ball in the hands of the player known as Mr. Carter to the youngest kids in the school building. Carter Therkilsen is a teacher’s assistant in the kindergarten class his first hour of the school day.

“Being a small-town superstar,” athletic director Colby Pack said, “he does everything.”

Therkilsen’s fingerprints are all over the football program. He had a chance to become the state’s all-time leading rusher had Red Rock Central advanced to the Prep Bowl. The Falcons’ bid for an undefeated season ended in a 44-14 loss to Hills-Beaver Creek in the quarterfinals.

The final tally on Therkilsen’s career: 984 carries, 7,272 yards, 73 rushing touchdowns.

All three totals rank third in state history across all classes.

“It’s been amazing,” he said. “I never really thought that is something I would ever do. That just speaks volumes about the offensive lines I’ve had over the years.”

At 5-9 and 195 pounds, Therkilsen’s running style is a combination of speed and power.

“His vision for the cutback is phenomenal,” Red Rock Central coach Isaac Jenniges said. “And he’s got one of the best stiff-arms I’ve ever seen from a high school kid.”

Therkilsen took over as the team’s featured running back as a freshman. He missed only three games in his career despite carrying nearly 1,000 times. He got injured sophomore year in practice.

Said Jenniges: “You could see it from an early age, going back to watching him run the ball as a player in our elementary program. Some kids just have it.”

Red Rock Central coaches knew Therkilsen had 4,564 rushing yards entering his senior season. Their goal was to help him reach 6,000. He passed that number with several games remaining.

“And then he goes on a tear,” Jenniges said.

Therkilsen had 46 carries for 332 yards and four touchdowns in the section championship over Wabasso. He scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including one with 13 seconds left, that enabled his team to overcome a 15-point deficit.

Therkilsen said that game-winning touchdown to secure a spot in the Nine-Player state tournament ranks at the top of his list of most memorable carries among his 984.

“Got some good blocks and a nice little cutback lane,” he said.

That run also sent him above 7,000 for his career, a feat accomplished by only three other players in state history: Tyler Evans of McLeod West, Sam Backer of Chatfield and Jason Williamson of Owatonna, according to records kept by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association.

Jenniges said his staff joked about Therkilsen reaching 7,000 yards early in the season.

“Then he went out and did it,” he said.

Carter Therkilsen.

FOOTBALL ACROSS MINNESOTA

Game balls

Griffen Dean: Lakeville South junior deserved more than one game ball after rushing for 286 yards and six touchdowns in an upset of top-ranked and defending state champion Maple Grove.

Gage Florence: The Minnesota State Moorhead receiver became the all-time leader in Division II in career receptions (392) in a win over Jamestown.

Albert Rundell: Bethel junior set a MIAC single-game record with 21 catches in a win over Carleton. Five of his catches were touchdowns.

Social shoutouts

The best things we saw on social media this week:

Goin’ live! Lakeville South surprised us all by dominating Maple Grove, and Strib Varsity reporter Alicia Tipcke tracked down Griffen Dean after the game, leading to this live interview between Dean and Randy Shaver.

Good day for Gage: Setting that D-II receptions record made for a special day for Gage Florence.

What a grab!: How ‘bout this amazing one-handed touchdown catch in overtime by Calen Truckenbrod. That highlight sent Spring Lake Park to the Class 5A state semifinals. Joe Gunter wrote about this ‘best play I’ve ever made in my life’ for Strib Varsity.

He said what?!

“This has been the motto all year: ‘Go to the Bank.’ We’ve finally made it, so now we have to go there and do something about it.”

Moorhead High junior quarterback Jett Feeney after leading his team to the Class 6A semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium after moving up one class this year

Numbers to know

42: Touchdown passes thrown by Minneapolis North’s Logan Lachermeier, tops in the state.

700: Wins in St. John’s program history after Saturday’s victory against St. Scholastica, becoming the 56th program at all levels of college football to reach that milestone.

1,279: Receiving yards by Bethel’s Albert Rundell, which leads all divisions in college football.

Anthony Smith and the Gophers will be looking to pull a Friday night surprise in Oregon. (Alex Kormann/The Associated Press)

Grab your popcorn

Gophers at Oregon, 8 p.m. Friday. TV: FOX.

The Gophers are 0-3 on the road this season and have not played well in any of them. Oregon is 8-1 and ranked No. 7 nationally. The Gophers are coming off a bye, while the Ducks have a short week after a hard-fought win at Iowa on Saturday.

A FAM final word

“False.”

As in, false start. How does a team commit eight false-start penalties in a single game at home? The Vikings played like an undisciplined team Sunday in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

. . .

Thank you for reading Football Across Minnesota (FAM), my weekly column that tours football topics in our state from preps to pros. FAM will publish midday on Tuesdays. I appreciate feedback, so please reach out anytime. — Chip (email: anthony.scoggins@startribune.com; on X: @chipscoggins)

