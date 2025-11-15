Minneapolis

10 years later, lessons of Jamar Clark police killing in Minneapolis live on

The 24-year-old’s in-custody death marked a seminal moment in the Twin Cities police accountability movement, spurring changes in how use-of-force incidents are handled.

By Liz Sawyer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 15, 2025 at 12:00PM
Irma Burns, mother of Jamar Clark, grasps a sign bearing a photo of her son during a vigil honoring Clark's life on Nov. 15, 2017, the second anniversary of his killing. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Jamar Clark’s eyes peer down on Plymouth Avenue.

His face, forever 24, is plastered to a tree on this North Side street, overlooking the spot where he was fatally shot by Minneapolis police during a brief confrontation in 2015.

Irma Burns returns to the space, now a manicured plot adorned with white crosses and a stone angel, when she wants to feel close to her son.

A decade later, the pain remains acute.

“Some days I can’t get up out of the bed,” said Burns, 63. “I don’t wish this on my worst enemy.”

Clark’s killing marked a watershed moment in the Twin Cities police accountability movement. Protesters maintained an unprecedented 18-day occupation outside the Fourth Precinct police station and hundreds marched in his name, shutting down Interstate 94 amid demands for authorities to release video evidence of the shooting.

Public outrage about the case hastened Hennepin County’s elimination of the secretive grand jury process for charging decisions in police use-of-force cases and heightened public consciousness about police brutality, years before George Floyd’s death by the same Police Department sparked a global racial reckoning.

“We were able to exert political power,” said Nekima Levy Armstrong, a civil rights attorney and then-president of the Minneapolis NAACP.

Without Jamar Clark, she said, the status quo would have persisted and future high-profile police killings of Black civilians — like Philando Castile, Daunte Wright and Floyd — would have been less likely to result in calls for the officers’ firings or garner formal criminal charges.

“That was pretty much unheard of before all this,” Levy Armstrong said.

At the funeral procession for Jamar Clark at Minneapolis police's Fourth Precinct on Nov. 25, 2015, family members get out of a limousine to show show support for Black Lives Matter supporters. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Fateful 61 seconds

Shortly after midnight on Nov. 15, 2015, Minneapolis police officers Mark Ringgenberg and Dustin Schwarze were dispatched to the 1600 block of Plymouth Avenue on a report of an assault outside a birthday party.

Related Coverage

When they arrived, paramedics were tending to a woman who said she injured her ankle during a domestic dispute with Clark — a statement that changed over time in accounts she has provided investigators. Clark, who was unarmed, approached first responders inside the ambulance before making contact with the two white officers.

They ordered Clark to show his hands. When he refused to remove them from his pockets, Ringgenberg attempted to handcuff him and wrestled Clark to the ground. Police said Clark grabbed the officer’s holstered firearm before Schwarze issued a warning and shot Clark in the head.

But bystanders emerging from the Elks Lodge across the street disputed allegations Clark was resisting arrest; some claimed he was handcuffed when police opened fire.

The entire interaction lasted just 61 seconds. Clark died the next day.

No body camera footage of the shooting existed because the department had yet to be fully outfitted with the new technology. Investigators never found a video clearly depicting the whole encounter.

Protests erupted overnight, igniting an emotional new chapter in the city’s already tenuous police-community relations. Residents were not inclined to believe the law enforcement narrative this time.

“For many people, that incident brought back memories of grievances and pain they had had with the MPD from years gone by,” said former Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, a veteran Black officer who served as deputy chief at the time.

“I knew very early on this was not going to resolve itself in quick order.”

Demonstrators march to protest the shooting of Jamar Clark down 7th Street from the Minneapolis police's Fourth Precinct on Plymouth Avenue N. on Nov. 24, 2015, in Minneapolis. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Outrage and occupation

A groundswell of support for local police reform blossomed out of the growing national Black Lives Matter movement and in the aftermath of the 2014 killing of 18-year-old Michael Brown by a police officer in Ferguson, Mo.

The morning after Clark’s death, Levy Armstrong and fellow NAACP members door-knocked in north Minneapolis looking for witnesses to the shooting, mobilized concerned citizens on social media and called news conferences to demand accountability.

“It was no longer just a one- or two-day story, where the victim is being painted as a criminal,” Levy Armstrong recalled. “[We forced] much more extensive coverage, with multiple sides being told.”

Young people clogged the police precinct’s front vestibule, refusing to leave until police officials released the names of the two officers involved. What began as a single act of civil disobedience soon sprawled into a full-fledged occupation.

Volunteers dropped off hot meals, cases of water and winter gear. Demonstrators pitched tents and lit fires in the street, huddling together for warmth. Peaceful daytime community dialogues continued for weeks, even on Thanksgiving Day.

Black elders stood alongside a new generation of young activists to lead the call for change.

Occasional skirmishes with police punctuated the calm at night. On day nine, three masked white men shot five Black protesters a block outside the encampment, including Clark’s cousin, in a racially motivated attack that drew widespread condemnation.

Allen “Lance” Scarsella III, a 32-year-old Lakeville man, was later sentenced to 15 years in prison for the crime.

After the protest stretched into its third week, Mayor Betsy Hodges ordered public works employees to clear the encampment, citing “increased safety risks.”

Many city officials walked away thinking the situation had finally resolved itself, Arradondo told the Minnesota Star Tribune.

That wasn’t the case.

“We as a Police Department did not do our due diligence to fully engage with those young adults,” Arradondo said, noting that underlying grievances went unaddressed.

“It felt like from 2015 to certainly 2020, it was just simmering.”

Former Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo on June 10, 2020. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Officers cleared in shooting

Under intense community pressure, then-Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced he would no longer send such police use-of-force cases to a secret grand jury. He ultimately decided not to file charges against the officers in Clark’s killing — and was shouted down during a news conference when he tried to explain why.

“The officers needed Clark to show his hands, and it ended up with the officers taking him down,” he elaborated years later, criticizing the tactic. “There were other ways to de-escalate the situation. But my job was to decide if the cops acted criminally, not if I liked the way they handled the situation.”

In clearing them, Freeman pointed to forensic evidence that backed their account that Clark was not handcuffed and had his hand on Ringgenberg’s gun when he was shot. Schwarze, the prosecutor said, fired a round into Clark’s head after Clark continued struggling with the other officer despite repeated warnings to stop.

Andrew Luger, U.S. Attorney for Minnesota at the time, found insufficient evidence to file federal criminal civil rights charges against the officers. That reinforced Freeman’s belief that his office had made the right call, but later acknowledged it was “one of the toughest decisions I made.”

Clark’s family won a $200,000 settlement from the city in 2019, following record-breaking payouts in subsequent high-profile deaths like Justine Ruszczyk Damond, the Australian woman fatally shot by a Minneapolis officer responding to her 911 call.

Clark’s family said it didn’t feel like justice.

But in the years to follow, relatives and activists would come to see his death as a fundamental building block in the greater struggle for racial equity and police accountability. Several testified before the state Legislature and even the United Nations about the toll of police violence. They hold out hope that the institution has the capacity for change.

“We became a political soccer ball,” said Eddie Sutton, Clark’s older brother. “We refuse to let it go.”

Ringgenberg remains on the police force today. He never faced any discipline in relation to the shooting. Schwarze has since left the department.

Eddie Sutton, Jamar Clark’s eldest brother, on the balcony of the Vinyl Lounge at Groove Lofts Apartments in Minneapolis on Thursday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

‘I have a purpose’

Each year, on the anniversary of Clark’s death, his relatives gather on Plymouth Avenue to honor his life and legacy.

As the youngest of 10 children, Clark was the baby of the family — a beloved prankster always itching to make his family laugh. Despite a troubled childhood, he maintained a positive disposition, Sutton said, often encouraging loved ones to dream big.

“He wanted you to believe you can do more,” added his brother, who was inspired to start a nonprofit aimed at uplifting inner-city youth and improving police-community relations.

On Saturday, exactly 10 years after losing Clark, family members will unveil a permanent memorial bench at the site where passersby can reflect on the movement he helped galvanize.

The granite bench features a picture of Clark, smiling in his trucking company hat. The insignia reads: “I have a purpose!”

about the writer

about the writer

Liz Sawyer

Reporter

Liz Sawyer  covers Minneapolis crime and policing at the Star Tribune. Since joining the newspaper in 2014, she has reported extensively on Minnesota law enforcement, state prisons and the youth justice system. 

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

15 years in prison for gunman who shot five Jamar Clark protesters

Video Thumbnail04:21

Judge rejects leniency plea from Allen Scarsella, who was sentenced Wednesday for shooting five black men at a 2015 demonstration following the death of Jamar Clark.

Elections

The most popular vote combo on ballots for Minneapolis mayor? Just Frey.

card image

Minneapolis

10 years later, lessons of Jamar Clark police killing in Minneapolis live on

card image