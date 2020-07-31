Whether the desire is to upsize, downsize or relocate to a different state or town, if you already own a home, you’ll have to prepare it for sale. What are the best ways to prepare and present a property in the best possible light to appeal to buyers? Here are some tips for sellers in the current market:

1. Use a professional real estate agent. The right real estate agent — one who knows your market — can go a long way to make sure your property is properly priced and presented.

2. Invest in repairs. Most buyers want properties that are move-in ready. Even minor repairs may be viewed as worry, work and money.

3. Find a real estate agent who invests in marketing and technology. The agent will need to be able to present and showcase your property in various ways, including virtually and via social media.

4. Hire a professional stager. Staging is a powerful marketing tool in which a property is prepared and styled to appeal to the largest number of potential buyers.

The same kitchen — before a little paint.

5. Ensure curb appeal. Your property should be as appealing on the outside as it is on the inside. This is especially important because it will impact photography, as well as potential buyers who may drive by your property prior to scheduling a viewing.

6. Be realistic when it comes to price. A property that undergoes multiple price reductions may be viewed as less desirable.

7. Invest in upgrades. Kitchens and bathrooms still sell homes. Investing in items such as a new oven or refrigerator can add value.

8. Add lighting. A light and bright home will have more appeal than a dark and gloomy one. From adding recessed lighting to integrating floor and table lamps, adding as much as light as possible is key.

9. Paint. This is one of the least expensive cosmetic changes a homeowner can make. It can go a long way toward helping a property appear clean and fresh.

10. Don’t delay. While your need to sell could impact your timeline, with interest rates still low, real estate remains an attractive investment.

Cathy Hobbs is an interior design and home staging expert.








