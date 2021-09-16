Black Fashion Week

Black designers bring fierce looks to the runway in such events as the Art of Streetwear Fashion Show, with designs by Public Immunity, a line co-founded by Asia Ashley and the Green Bay Packers' Billy Turner. Other participants include Corazon Clothing, Kreate Clothing, Kendall Ray and ASIYA. There's also a Vintage edition of the Black Men Magic fashion show at Brother Justus Whiskey Co., a paint-a-model session and a Black Girl Magic show. (Sept. 21-25, full schedule at eventbrite.com)

Fizz and food fest

Hard seltzers are new this year to the Nordeast Big River Brew & Fizz Fest. Breweries such as Bauhaus and Tin Whiskers will introduce new concoctions. Armed with a free tasting mug, guests can nosh on snacks while sampling beverages. There will also be live music. COVID vaccinations required. (1-4 p.m. Oct. 2, East Side Neighborhood Services, 1700 NE. 2nd St., Mpls. $10-$40. eventbrite.com)

Festival of Laughs

This brash lineup of comics includes Sommore, DC Young Fly, Lavell Crawford, Kountry Wayne and Karlous Miller. Expect raunchy belly laughs on relationships and jabs at the pandemic and politics. (8 p.m. Oct. 8, Target Center, Mpls., $55-$128, targetcenter.com)

Bianca Del Rio

If you're sensitive or have triggers, this comedy show is not for you. A past "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner and self-professed "clown in a gown," Del Rio is a savage comedian. Heckling is definitely not a good idea if you value your feelings. The drag queen's new tour is aptly titled "Unsanitized." (8 p.m. Oct. 11, $42.50, Fitzgerald Theater, St. Paul. axs.com)

'Beyond the Eats'

Food Network personality Alton Brown is on the road with a new culinary variety show. The food scientist and chef will demonstrate unusual cooking techniques and "dangerous sciencey stuff," with music and comedy also on the menu. (7:30 p.m. Oct. 13, $49-$179, State Theatre, Mpls., hennepintheatretrust.org)

Frightful meal

Feastmaster Jim Cunningham is the host for a ghostly dinner at Bad Manor. Try and manage your nerves while listening to the haunted history of the dwelling that was the site of a paranormal investigation. Bon appétit! (6 p.m. Oct. 15-16, 22-23, 24, 28 and 30-31. $80. Trail of Terror, Shakopee, trailofterrormn.com)

Dude Perfect

Known for don't-try-this-at-home antics such as underwater weightlifting and "Games With Consequence," the sports and comedy performers who were college roommates at Texas A&M are on the road again for a 28-city tour. (7 p.m. Oct. 29, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, xcelenergycenter.com)

Halloween Bar Crawl

Naughty, funny and gruesome costumes will take to the streets for a night of drinking at local watering holes. The best dressed has a chance to win the $1,000 grand prize in the costume contest. The evening is capped with an after-party to help you dance off the booze. (4 p.m. Oct. 30. $25. Wild Greg's Saloon, 315 1st Av. N., Mpls. eventbrite.com)

Second City

Some of Chicago's funniest comic improv actors will pull material from their archives as well as new sketches and songs. (7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Ordway, St. Paul. $27-$58, ordway.org)

Fall brews

Limited-release beers highlight the Minnesota Craft Beer Festival. More than 130 breweries will participate in a tasting session with live music. Pouring from their taps will be Side Project, DankHouse, Drekker, Sam Adams breweries and more. A portion of ticket sales benefits Habitat for Humanity. (1-5 p.m. Nov. 13, $44.99-$64.99, Minneapolis Convention Center, eventbrite.com)

More Fall Arts