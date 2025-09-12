Top 10 art exhibitions to check out this fall in the Twin Cities

‘Cream of the Crop: A Minnesota Folk Art Showcase’
Crop art is having a moment, and even the Minneapolis Institute of Art is getting in on the seedy action. Ten crop artworks from this year’s Minnesota State Fair crop art show will be on display at the museum. Two of those won awards from Mia, including Amy and Steve Saupe’s “Ceci n’est pas un corn dog” — this is not a corn dog — after Magritte’s pipe. Sept. 6-28. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue., Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. Thu., 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls, free, new.artsmia.org or 612-870-3000)
‘I Promise to Burn Forever’
London/Berlin-based artist Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley and Minnesota-based artist Agartuu Inor explore the impact of technology on memory. Brathwaite-Shirley’s interactive games restore and reimagine the lives of Black trans women who left too soon, and Inor’s installation uses a memorial archive of Black and Indigenous texts for liberation and healing. Sati Varghese Mac curated the show. Sept. 6-Oct. 11. (1-5 p.m. Thu. & Fri., 2-6 p.m. Sat., Public Functionary, 1500 Jackson St. NE., Studio 144, Mpls., free, publicfunctionary.org)
‘Gateway to Himalayan Art’
Learn the traditions of Himalayan art and culture in this traveling exhibition from the Rubin Museum of Himalayan Art in New York City. Ends Dec. 7. Blessing at 5 p.m. and opening reception 5:30-7 p.m. on Sept. 12. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Wed., Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thu., noon-4 Sat. & Sun., Flaten Art Museum at St. Olaf College, 1520 St. Olaf Drive, Northfield, free, wp.stolaf.edu/flaten)
‘Queering Indigeneity’
Artists in this multigenerational project explore, celebrate and reclaim two-spirit, Native queer and gender expansive artists who live in the Upper Midwest. Sept. 18-Aug. 16, 2026. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thu.-Sun., Minnesota Museum of American Art, 350 Robert St. N., St. Paul, free, mmaa.org or 651-797-2571)
‘RugLife’
In this exhibition, rugs tell stories, elicit memories and can offer insight into resistance and identity. Oct. 11-Dec. 28. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. & Sun., Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Road, Mpls., free, wam.umn.edu)
‘Matrilineal Memory’
Artist Mikaela Shafer makes paintings, poetry and installations, drawing inspiration from her Hopi heritage. She incorporates unusual elements, such as dried corn; her work is part of a healing process. The show runs Oct. 16-Dec. 13. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Fri., noon-3 p.m. Sat., All My Relations Gallery, 1414 E. Franklin Av., Mpls., free, allmyrelationsarts.org or 612-425-4684)
‘Collidoscope: de la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective’
Artists and brothers Einar and Jamex de la Torre make complex glass art about life in the United States and Mexico. Their work draws from ancient Mesoamerican iconography, Mexican folk art, Baroque art and more, blending pop culture and art history. Oct. 17-Jan 31, 2026. (10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sat., tours available Thu. & Fri., at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Cafesjian Art Trust, 4600 Churchill St., Shoreview, free, cafesjianarttrust.org or 612-359-8991)
‘Love Language’
Artist Dyani White Hawk’s (Sičáŋǧu Lakota) work explores Indigenous abstraction, shared artistic histories and intergenerational knowledge. White Hawk brings to the foreground Lakota forms and motifs. This exhibition features 15 years of the artist’s work. The show is divided into four sections that speak to Indigenous value systems. Oct. 18-Feb. 15, 2026. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., free from 5-9 p.m. on Thu., Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., $12-$18, free for citizens and members of Tribal nations, kids 18 and under, EBT cardholders and active military and their families, walkerart.org)