Top 10 art exhibitions to check out this fall in the Twin Cities

Crop art is having a moment, and even the Minneapolis Institute of Art is getting in on the seedy action. Ten crop artworks from this year’s Minnesota State Fair crop art show will be on display at the museum. Two of those won awards from Mia, including Amy and Steve Saupe’s “Ceci n’est pas un corn dog” — this is not a corn dog — after Magritte’s pipe. Sept. 6-28. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue., Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. Thu., 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls, free, new.artsmia.org or 612-870-3000)