Aaliyah Crump, Minnetonka, 6-0 G, sophomore. College: undecided.
Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy, 5-8 G, freshman. College: undecided.
Laura Hauge, St. Croix Lutheran, 5-10 G, junior. College: St. Thomas.
Kennedy Klick, Maple Grove, 6-0 G, senior. College: Minnesota.
Molly Lenz, Eden Prairie, 5-8 G, senior. College: Illinois State.
Addison Mack, Minnehaha Academy, 5-8 G, sophomore. College: undecided.
Kendall McGee, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 5-10 G, sophomore. College: undecided.
Alivia McGill, Hopkins, 5-7 G, junior. College: undecided.
Tori McKinney, Minnetonka, 6-1 G, junior. College: undecided.
Finley Ohnstad, Lakeville South, 6-0 F, junior. College: Kansas State.
