10 great off-leash dog park hiking trails in the Twin Cities metro area

Some parks offer nature paths so humans can exercise while allowing their canine pals to run untethered.

By Alex Chhith

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 15, 2025 at 11:50AM
Ken Berg tosses a ball to his dog, Mercy, at Lilydale off-leash dog park in St. Paul, Minn. on Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

From river bluffs to prairies with tall grass, the Twin Cities metro area has hundreds of acres for dogs to let loose and hike alongside their companions at off-leash parks.

There’s access to ponds, creeks and rivers, and trails vary from paved promenades to narrow dirt paths that wind through heavily wooded areas and across open spaces. Minneapolis’ popular Minnehaha dog park, for instance, offers woods and views of the Mississippi River, while the lesser-known dog park at Crow-Hassan Regional Park in Hanover is less crowded, said Anna Rickert, owner of dog-walking company Pup Culture.

Rickert recommends that before heading out, dog owners find parks with features that suit their dog’s size and personality: Those with lakes and rivers are great for water-loving dogs, and some with designated areas for small dogs might be better for pooches intimidated by larger canines.

Whatever the case, off-leash dog parks with trails provide a fun way for humans and their canines to exercise together.

“It’s similar to humans: Exercise in dogs is good for their cardiovascular health, can lower blood pressure and decrease stress,” Rickert said. “Lots of exercise can also help with curbing destructive behavior and boredom from your dog.”

All parks in the metro area require dogs to be vaccinated. And remember, always pick up after your pet.

Here are some top places to hike with your dog in the metro area:

JIM GEHRZ � jgehrz@startribune.com St. Paul/June 9, 2009/2:15PM Benjamin Boyer, Minneapolis, enjoyed playing with his dog, Chikeelen, while another dog, Oso, retrieved a stick in the Mississippi River at the Minnehaha Park Off-Leash recreation Area.
JIM GEHRZ ' jgehrz@startribune.com St. Paul/June 9, 2009/2:15PM Benjamin Boyer, Minneapolis, enjoyed playing with his dog, Chikeelen, while another dog, Oso, retrieved a stick in the Mississippi River at the Minnehaha Park Off-Leash recreation Area. (Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnehaha Off-Leash Dog Park

5399 Minnehaha Park Drive S., Mpls.

Great for: Wooded trails on bluffs with views of the Mississippi River.

What to expect: In this crown jewel of dog parks, canines and their companions can make their way from the parking lot and down the bluffs of the Mississippi River before arriving at the official off-leash area (about a quarter-mile). At the park, dogs can walk along several trails overlooking the river, frolic on sandy beaches or hop on logs strewn near wooded paths. The main trail, starting at the northwest end of the park to the southeast end, is about a half-mile long.

Size: 6 acres.

Fence status: Partially enclosed.

Trail surface: Dirt and sand trails.

What else to know: Daily permits are $5 per dog and can be purchased at the Minneapolis Parks website.

Hallie runs free through Lilydale off-leash dog park in St. Paul, Minn. on Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Lilydale Regional Park dog park

1700 Lilydale Road, St. Paul.

Great for: Access to the Mississippi River.

What to expect: Situated between the Mississippi River and Pickerel Lake, Lilydale dog park has various trails weaving through woods and tall grass. One trail goes along a fence line and the river while others wind through the middle of the park. Clare Cloyd, public service manager at the City of St. Paul, recommends a 3-mile trek that starts at Harriet Island, winds through the park and ends outside the park at the Yacht Club.

The park also offers a ¾-acre fully fenced area for small dogs.

Size: 8.5 acres.

Fence status: Partially fenced.

Trail surface: Primarily dirt trails.

What else to know: No pass or registration required.

Elm Creek Dog Off-Leash Area

11750 North Zachary Lane, Champlin.

Great for: A variety of terrain.

What to expect: Several trails wind through open fields, rolling hills of thick brush and wetlands. There’s a fenced wetland pond within the off-leash area, so dogs can’t go scampering into the water without their owners’ help. But be aware that there are several small muddy ponds off the trails.

Quiet and serene, the park abuts residential neighborhoods and features a plethora of birds. There is also a separate fenced-in area for small dogs.

Elm Creek’s dog park is one of the most popular in the Three Rivers Park District. Park officials estimate it sees about 41,500 visits in the summer and winter months. The longest trail is about a half-mile long.

Size: 29 acres.

Fence status: Fully enclosed.

Trail surface: Dirt and gravel.

What else to know: Day passes are $8 and can be purchased at the Three Rivers Parks District website. Poop bags are available at the park.

Crow-Hassan Dog Off-leash Area spans 40 acres and is filled with trails that go through the woods and along the Crow River. (Three Rivers Park District)

Crow-Hassan Dog Off-Leash Area

27100 Territorial Road, Hanover.

Great for: A secluded hike.

What to expect: Located in the northwest exurbs, Crow-Hassan Park Reserve’s dog loop has trails that wind along the Crow River just across from St. Michael, Minn.

Due to its location, the park sees less traffic than the Three Rivers Parks District’s other large dog parks, spokesperson Tom Knisely said, with only about 22,700 visitors each year. The longest trail is about 2½ miles long.

Size: 40 acres.

Fence status: Partially enclosed.

Trail surface: Dirt and wood chip.

What else to know: Day passes are $8 and can be purchased at the Three Rivers Parks District website. Poop bags are available at the park.

Mika Pieper-White, of Oakdale, took her 7-month-old Shepherd-Husky mix, Nala, left, to Andy's Bark (Dog) Park in Woodbury. Nala made friends along the way. ] GLEN STUBBE • glen.stubbe@startribune.com Monday, July 6, 2020 Women in the Twin Cities suburbs, a swing demographic in a 2020 battleground state, appear to be shifting away decisively from President Donald Trump. The most recent Minnesota Poll in May showed that 63% of women across the state disapproved of the Trump's job performance, up e
Mika Pieper-White, of Oakdale, took her 7-month-old Shepherd-Husky mix, Nala, left, to Andy's Bark (Dog) Park in Woodbury. Nala made friends along the way. ] GLEN STUBBE • glen.stubbe@startribune.com (Dave Braunger — Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Andy’s Bark Park

11664 Dale Road, Woodbury.

Great for: An easy hike on a paved trail.

What to expect:

Named after the Woodbury Police Department’s first K9 “officer,” Andy’s Bark Park is a vast space with trails that are heavily wooded and hilly. The park features a ¼-mile paved trail as well as approximately 2¾ miles of natural surface trails.

Its 70-acre size makes it one of the largest dog parks in the metro, said Reed Smidt, recreation operations manager. There is a separate ⅓-acre fenced-in dog park for small canines.

Dog owners should be aware that coyotes have been spotted at the park.

Size: 70 acres.

Fence status: Partially enclosed.

Trail surface: Mix of paved, gravel and dirt.

What else to know: A dog license is required for each dog. Licenses can be purchased at city hall or via mail. For more information go to the city of Woodbury’s website. Poop bags are available at the park.

Monica Peterson threw a tennis ball for her three labs to retrieve during a visit to Battle Creek Regional Park Wednesday afternoon. She said she brings her dogs there four or five times a week. ] JEFF WHEELER &#x2022; jeff.wheeler@startribune.com Battle Creek Regional Park, one of Ramsey County's most popular parks, will be getting an overhaul after three decades of heavy use. County leaders are writing a master plan for the 2,000 acre park that sees nearly 700,000 visitors a year. The off-leas
Monica Peterson threw a tennis ball for her three labs to retrieve during a visit to Battle Creek Regional Park. She said she brings her dogs there four or five times a week. ] JEFF WHEELER • jeff.wheeler@startribune.com Battle Creek Regional Park, one of Ramsey County's most popular parks, will be getting an overhaul after three decades of heavy use. County leaders are writing a master plan for the 2,000-acre park that sees nearly 700,000 visitors a year. The off-leash dog park in the east section of the park may be the metro's largest, and is among the most heavily used areas of the park. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Battle Creek Regional Park dog park

2350 Upper Afton Road, Maplewood.

Great for: Getting muddy.

What to expect: Inside the sprawling Battle Creek Regional Park is a dog park with a swimming pond and a 1.3-mile trail loop winding through small hills and woods. The park has several other small ponds and is one of Ramsey County’s most popular dog parks, according to county spokesperson Casper Hill. There is a separate fenced-in dog park for small dogs.

Size: 35 acres.

Fence status: Fully enclosed.

Trail surface: Dirt and gravel.

What else to know: There is no fee to enter the park, but rules stipulate that all dogs must be licensed in the city they reside in. Poop bags are available at the park.

Rice Creek Regional Trail Corridor dog park

5959 N. Lexington Av., Shoreview.

Great for: Prairie views.

What to expect: The dog park features a half-mile loop trail that goes through tall grass and prairie land. There are also sandy areas and open spaces for dogs to play together, and water jugs and bowls are available at different spots in the park for dogs to stay hydrated.

There is a fully fenced separate park for small dogs.

Size: 13 acres.

Fence status: Fully enclosed.

Trail surface: Wood chip, dirt and sand.

What else to know: There is no fee to enter the park, but rules stipulate that all dogs must be licensed in the city they reside in.

Carver Dog Off-Leash Area

7200 Park Drive, Victoria.

Great for: Lake views.

What to expect: The park features a loop trail that starts with a large open space for dogs to socialize in before winding through tall grass. It then leads up a hill that has views of Steiger Lake, then winds through a patch of woods before connecting back to the main gate.

There’s also a dog park for small dogs that has heavily wooded trails and picnic tables.

Carver Park Reserve is one of the lesser-used dog parks in the Three Rivers Parks system, according to agency data. The longest trail is about 1.2 miles.

Size: 7 acres.

Fence status: Fully enclosed.

Trail surface: Dirt and wood chip.

What else to know: Day passes are $8 and can be purchased at the Three Rivers Parks District website. Poop bags are available at the park.

Bald Eagle-Otter Lakes Regional Park dog park

5750 Otter Lake Road, White Bear Township.

Great for: Wooded trails with views of Otter Lake.

What to expect: The dog park, inside the sprawling 862-acre Bald Eagle-Otter Lakes Regional Park, has trails that meander through tall trees where trail users can enjoy panoramic views of Otter Lake.

The trail around the perimeter of the dog park is about ⅓ of a mile, there is a small pond and a large open space for dogs to socialize. A separate fenced-in dog park for small dogs is wooded. There is no access to Otter Lake from inside the parks, but dogs may enter the water at the nearby boat launch.

Size: 10 acres.

Fence status: Fully enclosed

Trail surface: Dirt and wood chips.

What else to know: There is no fee to enter the park, but rules stipulate that all dogs must be licensed in the city they reside in.

Cleary Lake Dog Off-Leash Area

6246 E. 190th St., Prior Lake.

Great for: Access to a fully fenced-in pond.

What to expect: The dog park features wooded trails and open spaces for dogs to socialize. Portions of a trail around the perimeter of the park follow the road and there are ample poop bags for visitors to use. Within the park, the pond is fenced-in and can only be accessed through a gate.

There is a separate fenced-in lawn for small dogs. The longest trail is about 2 miles long.

Size: 28 acres.

Fence status: Fully enclosed.

Trail surface: Gravel and dirt.

What else to know: Day passes are $8 and can be purchased at the Three Rivers Parks District website.

