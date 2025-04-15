10 great off-leash dog park hiking trails in the Twin Cities metro area

Monica Peterson threw a tennis ball for her three labs to retrieve during a visit to Battle Creek Regional Park. She said she brings her dogs there four or five times a week. ] JEFF WHEELER • jeff.wheeler@startribune.com Battle Creek Regional Park, one of Ramsey County's most popular parks, will be getting an overhaul after three decades of heavy use. County leaders are writing a master plan for the 2,000-acre park that sees nearly 700,000 visitors a year. The off-leash dog park in the east section of the park may be the metro's largest, and is among the most heavily used areas of the park. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)