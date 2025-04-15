10 great off-leash dog park hiking trails in the Twin Cities metro area

From river bluffs to prairies with tall grass, the Twin Cities metro area has hundreds of acres for dogs to let loose and hike alongside their companions at off-leash parks.
There’s access to ponds, creeks and rivers, and trails vary from paved promenades to narrow dirt paths that wind through heavily wooded areas and across open spaces. Minneapolis’ popular Minnehaha dog park, for instance, offers woods and views of the Mississippi River, while the lesser-known dog park at Crow-Hassan Regional Park in Hanover is less crowded, said Anna Rickert, owner of dog-walking company Pup Culture.
Rickert recommends that before heading out, dog owners find parks with features that suit their dog’s size and personality: Those with lakes and rivers are great for water-loving dogs, and some with designated areas for small dogs might be better for pooches intimidated by larger canines.
Whatever the case, off-leash dog parks with trails provide a fun way for humans and their canines to exercise together.
“It’s similar to humans: Exercise in dogs is good for their cardiovascular health, can lower blood pressure and decrease stress,” Rickert said. “Lots of exercise can also help with curbing destructive behavior and boredom from your dog.”
All parks in the metro area require dogs to be vaccinated. And remember, always pick up after your pet.
Here are some top places to hike with your dog in the metro area:
Minnehaha Off-Leash Dog Park
5399 Minnehaha Park Drive S., Mpls.