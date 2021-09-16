Fall at the Arb

First Kiss, Zestar and SweeTango apples are in stock at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum's AppleHouse along with cider, gourmet treats and seasonal decor. Quirky and cute creations from the Bachman's and arboretum staff will decorate the grounds during Scarecrows in the Gardens. The World of Pumpkins display features hundreds of varieties of pumpkins, squash and gourds from around the world. (AppleHouse: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Nov. 5, 10-5 Nov. 6-Dec. 20. Arboretum open 8-7 daily. Scarecrows in the Gardens and World of Pumpkins ends Oct. 31. $15, advance reservations required, masks required indoors, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska. arb.umn.edu)

Maze time

The University of St. Thomas is the theme for this year's 20-acre maze at the Twin Cities Harvest Festival in Brooklyn Park. Inside is a scavenger hunt for information about the people, places and things of St. Thomas. Tour the six acres of sunflower field, take a hayride and feast at food trucks. (Through Oct. 31. Noon-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and Oct.15-16; $7-$11, free admission to pumpkin patch and marketplace, twincitiesmaze.com)

Jack is back

Wander through thousands of illuminated pumpkins with spooky, kooky and funny faces at the Minnesota Zoo's after-hours Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular along a forested trail near the Hanifl Family Wild Woods Play area. (Oct. 1-Nov. 7 at 7-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 7-10 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, $16-$24, Minnesota Zoo, Apple Valley, mnzoo.org)

Transylvania Trolley

Wear a costume when you ride the Como-Harriet Streetcar Line with Karl the Vampire Motorman, and you'll get a treat. (12:30-4 p.m. Oct. 23. $2.50, trolleyride.org)

Geeks unite

Twin Cities Con is a magnet for those obsessed with superheroes, cosplay and games. TV, film and comic book nerds can meet celebrity guests for autographs. The event includes discussion panels as well as vendors with pop culture merchandise. (Oct. 2-3, Minneapolis Convention Center, $15-$75, twincitiescon.com)

Peanuts and pumpkins

Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang for Halloween activities that aren't scary. A friendly vampire greets guests for a lights-on tour of a haunted maze. Costumed superheroes and princesses can show off during the Great Pumpkin Parade. Roam the grounds for live entertainment, rides and fall-themed activities. (Oct. 2-31 at 2-3 p.m. Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sundays, Valleyfair, Shakopee, valleyfair.com)

Gold Over America

The pomp, circumstance and stress of the Olympics are over and now top gymnasts including Simone Biles, MyKayla Skinner and Jordan Chiles are coming to Minneapolis on a U.S. tour. Premium ticket packages include a "Chalk Talk" that includes an immersive Q&A session. (7:30 p.m. Oct. 13, Target Center, $26.50-$171.50, targetcenter.com)

Great Pumpkin Fest

Children will strut in their Halloween best during a costume parade at St. Paul's Landmark Center. The magic of Brodini and Kidsdance provide entertainment for families. There will be treats, of course, as well as crafts. (1-3 p.m. Oct. 24, free, landmarkcenter.org)

Apple Festival

Crisp apples and fall raspberries are ripe for the picking at Afton Apple Orchard in Hastings. Let the kids run amok on the playground, pet farm animals or take a leisurely hayride. Weekends include a magician, music and cider pressing demonstrations. For an added thrill, try to navigate the 15-acre corn maze, which has three progressively more difficult phases. (Weekends Oct. 2-17, $5-$7, $10-$12 for corn maze, aftonapple.com)

L.O.L. Surprise! Live

The children's toy with attitude has become a live family spectacular with holograms of Lady Diva, Royal Bee, Neonlicious, Swag and more. Enjoy original music, a DJ and dancers in this interactive show. (Nov. 17, State Theatre, Mpls., $23.50-$53.50, hennepintheatretrust.org)

MELISSA WALKER

