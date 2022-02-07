Seven years since Kanye West brought him to the Brit Awards to perform their Grammy-nominated "All Day," this Winnipeg-born, St. Paul-raised rapper (aka Allan Kyariga, 28) has been all over the map musically. He explored his South African dad's influence in "Mrs. Africa." He went electronic on Aussie producer Flume's "You Know." He sliced-and-diced modern hip-hop with Denzel Curry and others on his 2017 album "Lines." Also known from the short-lived, electro-R&B quartet the Stand4rd, Kingdom has been a Twin Cities fixture since he was a teen but is still growing.

Strengths: The alias "Peanut Butter Prince" suits Kingdom's smooth but substantive lyrical flow, and his stage presence is truly royal.

Listen to: The 2020 banger "Excited" and 2016's moodier "Northern Lights."

Up next: He's prepping "ME (The Mixtape)" and will host a concert/discussion around mental health called "Soul Talk" in May.