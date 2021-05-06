'Shrill'

Annie Easton may have dumped her boyfriend and found her footing at the office, but life is anything but smooth sailing in this third and final season of this comedy gem. Aidy Bryant remains delightful as our unsinkable hero, navigating the dating scene and more challenging work assignments with all the awkward adorableness we've come to expect from her. Hulu (Neal Justin)

'Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World'

Taped last week, this all-star broadcast promoting COVID-19 vaccines as a path to normalcy is something to celebrate. Selena Gomez is the host, with performances by J Balvin, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Eddie Vedder and Jennifer Lopez, singing "Sweet Caroline." Look for appearances by Gayle King, David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel, Ben Affleck, Sean Penn, Chrissy Teigen and Prince Harry. 7 p.m. Sat., KSTP, Ch. 5, with an extended version streaming via YouTube (Jon Bream)

'The Mitchells vs. the Machines'

Some of the creators behind "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" reteam to excellent results in this animated comedy. The Mitchells are a bickering family embarking on a cross-country trip to take daughter Katie to film school. Outdoorsy dad Rick (voiced by Danny McBride) has never understood why both his kids prefer indoor activities, one of many conflicts that comes to a head when the world needs to be saved from technology gone haywire. Those indoorsy skills come in mighty handy in battling a sinister virtual assistant, voiced by Olivia Colman. Netflix (Chris Hewitt)

'The Big Shot With Bethenny'

Bethenny Frankel may have finished second in the Martha Stewart season of "The Apprentice," but she's a winner in this entertaining offshoot of the series that bolstered Donald Trump's image. Frankel, who uses this competition series to hire a new CEO for her company, may not have politics in her future, but the former "Real Housewives" star exhibits the drive, humor and quirks to justify her title as the queen of reality TV. HBO Max (Neal Justin)

'Return to Skid Row'

James Eli Shiffer, a longtime editor at the Star Tribune, is the main guide for this trip back to a disreputable but colorful chapter in Minneapolis history. With a mighty assist from home movies shot by John Bacich, this "American Experience" documentary revisits the downtrodden characters who once inhabited the flophouses and dive bars that dominated much of downtown in the 1950s. 8 p.m. Monday, TPT, Ch. 2 (Neal Justin)

'He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin' "

Dancer Jacques D'Amboise, who died this week, is the subject of this Academy Award-winning documentary, but don't call it a biopic. "Dancin' " briefly fills in D'Amboise's years as a star with New York City Ballet, where he created 24 roles for George Balanchine. But the movie, available for free at YouTube, is more interested in the Massachusetts native's charms as a teacher at a dance school he founded for kids who "won't give up." YouTube (Chris Hewitt)

'That Damn Michael Che'

Che isn't just a weekend anchor on "Saturday Night Live"; he's also the show's co-head writer. While the comic doesn't appear much in this new project, his envelope-pushing sensibilities run through all the sketches, which tackle everything from mask-wearing to police brutality. These are shorter, more thought-provoking takes than you're used to seeing on "SNL," which may leave you more rattled than amused. HBO Max (Neal Justin)

'Yasuke'

Plans for a feature film about the first Black Samurai were scrapped after the death of its star Chadwick Boseman, but this animé series does a respectable job of filling in. Oscar nominee LaKeith Stanfield provides the voice of the reluctant warrior as he battles mythical creatures, mutant priests and power-hungry generals in an attempt to unify 16th-century Japan. A warning to sensitive viewers: There will be blood — and severed heads. Netflix (Neal Justin)

'Dionne at Home With You'

At 80, Dionne Warwick is enjoying a bit of a Renaissance. Thanks to guidance from her niece, the shoot-from-the-hip singer has become the new queen of Twitter. Not only did she appear on "The Masked Singer" last year, she landed on the ballot for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the first time, sparking a reassessment of her storied career. She racked up more than 50 hits between 1962 and 1998, including "Walk on By," "I Say a Little Prayer" and "Heartbreaker." The former host of TV's "Solid Gold" and Psychic Friends Network infomercials will offer two Mother's Day performances. 1 and 7 p.m. Sun., $20, mandolin.com (Jon Bream)

'The Crime of the Century'

This two-part documentary does a stellar job of prosecuting pharmaceutical manufacturers addicted to making money. But the filmmakers spend so much time slamming fat cats and politicians, viewers don't get to hear much from those who got hooked on oxycodone and fentanyl. You may end up feeling like you've tuned into C-Span rather than a heart-wrenching tragedy. 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, HBO (Neal Justin)