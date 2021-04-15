'Big Shot'

John Stamos proves he's more than just a pretty face in this "Hoosiers"-like dramedy about a disgraced NCAA basketball coach whose only chance at redemption is by winning over a high-school girls' team. Watching the "Full House" star transform from Bobby Knight into Mister Rogers in record time may induce dizziness, but the series has enough heart — and thrilling buzzer-beating shots — to keep you in the game. Disney Plus (Neal Justin)

'Time'

This Oscar-nominated documentary provides a timely reminder that behind every Black man stands a strong mother. Fox Rich has seven to care for — six sons and a spouse serving a 60-year sentence without parole in Louisiana's notorious Angola Prison for a bank robbery the couple committed in a moment of desperation. Infuriating but inspiring, the film uses home videos to track her growing sense of personal power over the course of two decades as she rebuilds her life while trying to reclaim her husband's from a pitiless justice system. If your empathy has worn thin, this is just what the doctor ordered. Amazon Prime (Tim Campbell)

'Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute'

Parton has been instrumental in lifting people's spirits during the pandemic, but that's just a service the music legend has provided for decades. The industry pays her back in this all-star concert recorded two nights before the 2019 Grammys. Most of the major hits are represented, but the real treat is hearing guests dig deeper into the songwriter's catalog. A version of "Not Enough," performed by Mavis Staples, Leon Bridges, Jon Batiste and a full choir, is more inspirational than a month of Sunday sermons. Netflix (Neal Justin)

'Stray'

The street dogs of Istanbul are the stars of this documentary. One stray, in particular: Zeytin, who seems indifferent to the low-slung camera tracking her as she trots across the city, gnawing a bone or chasing a cat or lapping water in a fountain. Elizabeth Lo's film ambles, too, gathering meaning via overheard conversations and chance encounters. Early on, Zeytin, a strong, handsome mutt, meets a tightly leashed pup in a rain jacket, and it's clear who's better off. But her occasional companionship with young, glue-sniffing refugees hints at knotty questions about how we treat those without homes. MSP Film's Virtual Cinema (Jenna Ross)

'Belly'

The untimely death of DMX of cancer at age 50 adds a nostalgic appeal to this 1998 drug-dealer film starring him and fellow '90s rap legends Nas and Method Man. Written and directed by game-changing music-video maker Hype Williams, the movie's vibrant style far outweighs its rote, "Scarface"-copping storyline, but DMX and Nas work off each other on screen almost as well as they did on record. Hulu (Chris Riemenschneider)

'The Last Blockbuster'

You can almost smell the saturated microwave popcorn butter and DVD cleanser spray as you watch this totally nerdy but surprisingly sweet ode to Blockbuster Video, centered around — as the title suggests — the lone store still standing, located in Bend, Ore. Former Blockbuster clerks including actor Adam Brody and comedian Brian Posehn recount fun tales of working behind the counter while an interesting story unfolds of what went down behind the scenes to ruin the corporation. Spoiler: Don't blame it on Netflix. Netflix (Chris Riemenschneider)

ACM Awards

Country superstar Miranda Lambert will team with blues-rock powerhouse Elle King for "Drunk (Don't Wanna Go Home)" to kick off the 56th annual ACM Awards. Other collabs are scheduled, including Carrie Underwood with CeCe Winans, Dierks Bentley with the War and Treaty, and Maren Morris with spouse Ryan Hurd. Luke Bryan has bailed out because of a positive COVID test. Some performances are taped, some will be live from various sites in Nashville. Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban will host. 7 p.m. Sun., WCCO, Ch. 4 (Jon Bream)

'Frank of Ireland'

Brian and Domhnall Gleeson may be the sons of Irish actor Brendan Gleeson, but their hearts belong to an American film. "Frank of Ireland," which the brothers co-created, finds their two addled characters fantasizing about "Taxi Driver," "Home Alone" and "Misery" at the expense of everyone around them. Too many of the bits feel like outtakes from a Jim Carrey comedy, but stick around for the clever sixth episode, in which Brendan pops up as a delinquent dad. Amazon Prime (Neal Justin)

'Arlo the Alligator Boy'

Kids hungry for adventure may want to tag along as Arlo as he makes his way from the swampy South to New York City in this animated film, picking up fellow outcasts along the way. The tunes wouldn't make the cut for an off-off-off-Broadway production, but the interaction between the characters is delightful. The movie will be followed later this year by a spinoff series, "I Heart Arlo." Netflix (Neal Justin)

'American Oz'

L. Frank Baum is profiled in this revealing documentary about the author who sent us down the Yellow Brick Road. Even those who have watched "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" a dozen times will be surprised by the storyteller's complicated past, like how he managed to be a major supporter of women's rights while calling for the extermination of Native Americans. 9 p.m. Monday, TPT, Ch. 2. (Neal Justin)