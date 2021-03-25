'Tina'

In a perfect world, the pandemic would officially end with Tina Turner getting inducted as a solo act into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this year. Until then, we have this documentary looking back at her roller-coaster career. Much of the content amounts to a rehash of Turner's autobiography and the subsequent biopic "What's Love Got to Do With It?" but it's still a thrill to watch concert footage of the superstar at her sweat-pouring best. 7 p.m. Saturday, HBO

'Zack Snyder's Justice League'

Blame the four-hour running time on the director's indulgent use of slow motion and an epilogue that only seems to exist so Jared Leto's Joker can deliver a monologue. It's all a bit much — and not nearly as much fun as any of "The Avengers" flicks — but it's far from a bore, especially if you chop up your viewing into "superchunks." Anyone brave enough to watch in one sitting should get a free Aquaman bobblehead. HBO Max

'Invincible'

This new animated series starts off as an homage to films like "Justice League," seen through the eyes of a teen superhero with Superman's powers and Spider-Man's angst. But the series quickly takes a twist that's as disturbing as anything creator Robert Kirkman cooked up for his "Walking Dead" comic books. The voice-over cast includes Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons and newly minted Oscar nominee Steven Yeun. Amazon Prime

'Superstore' finale

"Superstore" was never as beloved as "The Office," but as workplace comedies go, it was better than the usual fare, with an engaging cast that includes former Minnesotan Colton Dunn. The sitcom's former star, America Ferrera, returns for a one-hour series finale that offers few surprises, but plenty of heart. 7 p.m. Thursday, KARE, Ch. 11. Series streams on Hulu.

'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy'

Benedict Cumberbatch's current spy movie "The Courier" may be a bust, but if you're in the mood for Cumbersnooping, this is a great option. Tomas Alfredson's riveting adaptation of the John le Carré thriller, co-starring Gary Oldman, Colin Firth and Tom Hardy, is a melancholy gem. Its emotional impact sneaks up on you as workaday spies struggle to get to the bottom of a violent incident rooted in their secret pasts. Amazon, HBO Max

'Sounds Like Home VII'

The Current (89.3 FM) continues to curate diverse and interesting lineups for its near-monthly all-Minnesota virtual music fests. Saturday's roster (7-9:30 p.m.) is the last with Andrea Swensson as host and will feature, in order: young fuzz-rock trio Double Grave, actor-singer Anne Enneking's dramatic band Annie & the Bang Bang, ever-unpredictable and inventive piano rocker Mark Mallman, experimental hip-hop duo Blood $moke Body (fka Naveem & Spencer Joles) and acoustic folk/blues troubadour Paul Metsa. TheCurrent.org or Facebook

'Mixed-ish'

While its predecessor "Black-ish" is still going strong, this third offshoot series in the ABC-TV franchise is also hitting a good stride in Season 3 exploring multiracial families through the real-life experiences of co-creator Tracee Ellis Ross. Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack from "Saved by the Bell") is wonderfully clumsy as a white dad trying to fit into the Black Spaces card game, and Arica Himmel's preteen Rainbow is growing up as lovable as Ross' adult version. ABC.com and Hulu

'The Day Sports Stood Still'

Timberwolves standout Karl-Anthony Towns is among the athletes in this documentary looking back at how the coronavirus affected their seasons. Also featuring golfer Michelle Wie and baseball star Mookie Betts, this is a perfect candidate for a time capsule of our pandemic year, though you may have a hard time feeling sympathy for rich superstars who get to quarantine in fancy hotels. HBO

'The Blinding of Isaac Woodard'

You may not know Woodard's story, but this "American Experience" film shows why you should. The assault of the World War II veteran shortly after he returned from battle rattled a lot of people, including a South Carolina judge whose "woke" response laid the groundwork for the esegregation of schools. It's a valuable reminder that key players in the civil rights movement went beyond those who get their faces on stamps. 8 p.m. Tuesday, TPT, Ch. 2

'Country Comfort'

Katharine McPhee hasn't enjoyed the success of other "American Idol" finalists, and this sitcom isn't likely to bump her to the A list. But she makes sweet, sweet music in "Country Comfort," playing a struggling musician who winds up getting a nanny job for a handsome widower with five children. She covers "Stand by Your Man" and harmonizes with guest star LeAnn Rimes, who just happens to be married in real life to the series' male lead, Eddie Cibrian. Netflix