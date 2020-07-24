Good design doesn’t have to be expensive to look expensive. Further, just because a decor item costs more doesn’t necessarily mean it is better or of higher quality. The trick to achieving a look for less is to look for affordable alternatives to blend into your existing decor. Here are some affordable designer hacks:

1. Use ottomans and benches instead of case goods when possible. For example, instead of placing a large cabinet against a wall, why not opt for a bench or ottoman instead? Need a piece that can store items inside? Consider a console.

2. Add lighting. From lamps to ceiling pendants, lighting doesn’t have to break the bank and can add affordable and instant glamour.

3. Consider traditional rug alternatives. While all-wool rugs may be desired, a poly blend or even an outdoor rug will be less expensive.

4. Consider textured material such as faux fur and hides.

5. Shop for pieces that aren’t all wood. For example, a piece of furniture that may be a mix of wood and glass or wood and wicker will come with a more affordable price tag.

6. Group small pieces of identical or similar art in a pattern as an alternative to a single large-scale piece of artwork.

7. Look for seating alternatives to sofas and chairs such as a chaise, overscale ottoman or bench.

8. Use mirrors as alternatives to traditional artwork.

9. Go homemade! What would be more special than making something yourself?

10. Add affordable accents such as greenery or books. Whether real or artificial, greenery can be an affordable way to accent your space. Books also top the affordable accessories list.











