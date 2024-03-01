A 1-year-old boy from Houston who was missing for more than three weeks has been found in Minneapolis, where his mother was arrested, officials said.

Harris County law enforcement said it was alerted Thursday afternoon by its counterparts in Minneapolis that Noah Johnson was found and being evaluated by medical personnel.

His mother, 38-year-old Kamilah Johnson, was apprehended by Minneapolis police and remains jailed on an arrest warrant issued in District Court in Harris County.

According to Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office:

On Feb. 8, an Amber Alert was issued in the Houston area, which was later expanded to a statewide alert, in an attempt to locate Noah. Amber Alerts were later issued in Missouri and Minnesota "as new information on Noah's possible whereabouts was obtained," a statement from the Constable's Office read.

Officials have yet to disclose how they were able to locate the boy and his mother or why she was not supposed to be with the child.

"At this time, we can report that Noah is safe and is getting the medical attention he desperately needs," the Constable's Office statement continued. "It is unknown at this time if or when he will be brought back to Houston."

Kamilah Johnson remains in jail awaiting extradition process back to Harris County.

Among the the agencies that assisted in the search for the boy and his mother were the Minneapolis field office of the FBI, the Minneapolis Police Department and the Minnesota Department of Family Services.



