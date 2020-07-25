The State Patrol has released the names of the people involved in Friday evening’s fatal one-vehicle crash that closed a southbound portion of Hwy. 280 in St. Paul for several hours.

An SUV speeding on the highway’s southbound lanes lost control as it sought to exit to Kasota Avenue, the State Patrol said. Three 28-year-old women in the SUV were ejected after it rolled over and vaulted over the exit ramp, coming to rest in a ravine.

Ke’shia Laray White of Minneapolis was killed, the patrol said. Anquanette Andrea Hollman of Minneapolis and Antanette Shanetca Hollman, city unknown, suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to Twin Cities hospitals.

The women were not wearing seat belts, the patrol said.