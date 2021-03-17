One person died in a Wednesday morning collision between a semitrailer truck and a pickup truck near Sauk Centre, Minn., authorities said.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. two miles west of Sauk Centre on Interstate 94. According to the state patrol, the semi was eastbound when it collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling west in the eastbound lanes.

Bryan Withers, 78, of Osakis, Minn., who was driving the pickup, was pronounced dead when emergency personnel arrived on the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The semi truck's driver, Dilsher Singh, and passenger, Gurpal Singh, both from Toronto, were not injured.

According to the Alexandria Echo Press, Withers served as the Douglas County Commissioner from 2001-2004 and on the board the Runestone Electric Association for six years.

Peter Warren • 612-673-1713