A head-on crash Tuesday morning on a snowy southern Scott County road left one driver dead and the other motorist injured, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 8 a.m. in Belle Plaine Township on Union Hill Boulevard near Delaware Avenue, the Sheriff's Office said.

A car heading north on snow-covered Union Hill strayed into the southbound lane and hit an oncoming pickup truck, said Sheriff Luke Hennen.

The car's driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the pickup was taken by air ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale with serious injuries. Their identities have not been released.

The Sheriff's Office said investigators have yet to determine whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

