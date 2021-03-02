A two-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota has left one driver dead and another injured, authorities said.
The collision occurred about 4 p.m. Monday south of New Ulm at the intersection of 760th Avenue and 300th Street, the Watonwan County Sheriff's Office said.
Law enforcement and emergency medical personnel arrived and declared one of the drivers dead at the scene and took the other to New Ulm Medical Center for treatment.
Authorities have yet to identify either motorist or provide details on the circumstances leading to the collision.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
