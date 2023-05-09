A two-vehicle collision at a western Minnesota intersection killed one driver, seriously injured the other and sent a passenger to a hospital in critical condition, officials said.

The crash occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday about 2 miles west of Spicer in Green Lake Township at county roads 9 and 10, the Kandiyohi Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

A pickup truck heading south on County Road 9 struck a car on County Road 10.

The 79-year-old man driving the pickup died at the scene.

A 41-year-old man in the car was thrown from the vehicle. He was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in St. Cloud.

The car's 28-year-old driver was taken by emergency responders to Willmar, Minn., with serious injuries. A 4-month-old boy in the car was not hurt.

Officials have yet to release the identities of anyone in either vehicle.