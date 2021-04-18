Minnesota health officials on Sunday reported 1,847 new COVID-19 cases, as the seven-day trend in new cases continued to stay relatively flat with a slight decline in cases over the weekend.

At least 2,274,426 Minnesotans have received one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 1,600,887 have completed their vaccinations.

With the latest vaccinations, Minnesota is 52% of the way to its goal of vaccinating most residents aged 16 or older.

So far, 556,381 Minnesotans have had confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 that were reported to state officials after being confirmed by testing.

The Health Department reported 15 additional deaths from complications of COVID-19 on Sunday, six of whom lived in assisted living or long-term care facilities. Those who died were between the ages of 50 and 99.

Minnesota has recorded 7,020 COVID-19 fatalities since the first death was reported last March.

People with underlying health conditions, including heart, lung and kidney disease, are more likely to develop serious complications of COVID that require medical attention.

Kim Hyatt • 612-673-4751