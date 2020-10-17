Five more people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported Saturday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported a net increase of 1,704 new confirmed coronavirus infections, according to a data release on Saturday morning. That was down from Friday’s daily record of 2,297 cases, which came on a testing volume of 44,398, also a record. Thirteen deaths were reported on Friday.

Saturday’s number brings the total number of cases confirmed in Minnesota to 121,090. Statewide, the pandemic’s toll reached 2,217 deaths.

Becker, Cass, Chippewa, Morrison and St. Louis counties each reported one death Saturday, adding up to the five newly announced. A resident of a long-term care facility accounted for one of those deaths.

Confirmed cases have been reported in all of the state’s 87 counties.

Numbers released Saturday show health care workers have accounted for 12,315 cases statewide.

A total of 106,774 Minnesotans who were infected no longer need to be in isolation.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced late last year. Since the first case was reported in Minnesota in early March, 8,801 people have been hospitalized.

People at greatest risk from COVID-19 include those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions.

Those health problems range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to severe obesity and diabetes. People undergoing treatment for failing kidneys also run a greater risk, as do those with cancer and other conditions where treatments suppress immune systems.

Most patients with COVID-19 don’t need to be hospitalized. The illness usually causes mild or moderate symptoms; many cases are asymptomatic.