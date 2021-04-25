Minnesota health officials on Sunday reported 1,569 new COVID-19 cases, as the seven-day trend in new cases continued to stay flat.

At least 2,441,621 Minnesotans have received one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 1,788,107 have completed their vaccinations.

With the latest vaccinations, Minnesota is 55% of the way to its goal of vaccinating most residents aged 16 or older.

So far, 568,243 Minnesotans have had confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 that were reported to state officials after being confirmed by testing.

The Health Department reported 7 additional deaths from complications of COVID-19 on Sunday, 5 of whom lived in assisted living or long-term care facilities. Those who died were between the ages of 60 and 99.

Minnesota has recorded 7,079 COVID-19 fatalities since the first death was reported last March.

People with underlying health conditions, including heart, lung and kidney disease, are more likely to develop serious complications of COVID that require medical attention.

On Sunday, 15 patients were newly admitted to hospitals with one admitted to ICU. On Saturday, 25 patients were admitted to the ICU with 114 additional hospitalizations.

