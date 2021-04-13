Minnesota health officials announced 1,367 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with 23% of the new infections detected in those younger than 20.

With 84% of the state's elderly receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine, the average age of those infected and hospitalized is trending down as the pandemic continues.

Just 6% of the new cases announced Tuesday were in those age 65 and older.

Three additional deaths were reported, bringing the state's total fatalities to 6,962. A total of 545,404 Minnesotans have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The state's vaccinators reported another 18,232 first doses administered, putting the total at 2,102,782, or an estimated 47.7% of those eligible for the vaccine.

More than 1.4 million, or 32.5%, Minnesotans have the received the recommended number of doses.

Minnesota's hospitals were caring for 676 patients with COVID-19 complications as of Monday, a one-day increase of 4%. Of those, 159 were in intensive care units, a slight decrease from the 161 in the ICU on Sunday.

Since one week ago, coronavirus-related hospitalizations are up 35%.

Tuesday's new case numbers, which have been relatively low compared to previous days, came on a reduced test volume of 15,492. Tuesday numbers are typically smaller, reflecting less activity during the weekend.

