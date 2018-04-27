Zip Recruiter, the national online job-search firm, says the Twin Cities is the best market in the United States for applicants seeking employment with small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB).

In advance of National Small Business Week, Zip Recruiter, a national job board connecting millions of seekers and employers, has outlined “the top 10 markets where job seekers have the most opportunity for success and face the least amount of competition for open positions.”

Zip Recruiter says 64 percent of applicants would rather labor for an SMB than a big outfit.

The Big 10 cities where applicants have the most opportunity for success for open positions tends to be in medium-sized metropolitan areas across the Midwest.

The Zip ranking:

1. Minneapolis-St. Paul area

2. Portland-Vancouver-Beaverton, OR-WA

3. Boise City-Nampa, ID

4. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA

5. Madison, WI

6. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

7. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

8. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

9. Columbus, OH

10.Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

Zip Recruiter concluded this about the Twin Cities area: “Thanks to its relatively large population size, coupled with a strong overall labor market, he Twin Cities often appear on our best-of lists. Minneapolis-St. Paul recently topped our list of the best cities for manufacturing jobs… and rounded out the top 10 on our list of best markets for 2018. The Twin Cities region is also a hotbed for startups, coming in second place on “NerdWallet’s” list of the best metros for young entrepreneurs.”

NerdWallet said last year the Twin Cities beneifts from "relatively high concentration of people aged 25 to 34, the second-lowest median home price in [NerdWallet's] top 10, and a high percentage of college-educated residents."