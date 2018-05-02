In the first convictions of their kind in Minnesota, two Duluth restaurant owners pleaded guilty to dodging nearly $300,000 in taxes by using software that allowed the business to underreport sales and the taxes collected.

Osaka Sushi Hibachi & Steak House owners Dan Xu, 39, and Zhong Wei Lin, 38, each pleaded guilty in St. Louis County District Court and were allowed to avoid prison time in exchange for making immediate restitution. They also will each serve a year’s probation. The business itself was convicted as a corporation. A third person connected with the restaurant, Su Ling Cao, can have two felony counts dismissed if she commits no similar offenses in the next year.

“These are first-of-their-kind convictions in Minnesota and highlight our investigators’ efforts to combat the growing use of sales suppression software,” said state Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly. “These convictions demonstrate our determination to level the playing field so that businesses who report and pay their fair share of tax don’t have to compete with those who break the law.”

The amount of restitution totals more than $292,000, with roughly $251,000 going to the state and about $41,000 to the city.

During their plea hearing, Xu and Lin admitted to using “zapper” computer software in the point-of-sale system in 2015 and 2016 at the restaurant, located off Hwy. 53 near Burning Tree Road.

The software was in a thumb drive that was discovered by investigators during a search of the restaurant. The software automatically created a second set of accounting books that removed specific purchases from cash transactions, allowing the business to underreport sales and depriving the state and city of Duluth sales tax collected from customers.

“Deliberately failing to turn over sales taxes collected increases the tax burden on all residents,” said St Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin. “We hope this case sends a message to others engaging in this kind of behavior that it will not be tolerated, and you will be prosecuted when caught.”

Zappers have been around for years. In 2008, a chain of 12 restaurants in Detroit skimmed more than $20 million over four years using the software, and a Chicago restaurant did the same from 2012-15, costing the state roughly $100,000.