Zafira and the Resistance

Ends Oct. 27: Minnesota playwright Kathryn Haddad takes on Islamophobia and anti-immigration sentiments in her world premiere, presented by Arab American Theater Works. Teacher Zafira finds hatred entering her own high school classroom, where she and her students struggle to stem the tide. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 7 p.m. Sun., Guthrie Theater Dowling Studio, 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls., $9-$32, 612-377-2224 or guthrietheater.org)

Chris Hewitt