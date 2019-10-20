Quick goals by the opposition stung the Wild in each of its losses.

On Sunday, the team finally used that formula to its advantage.

Two goals in 4 minutes, 16 seconds capped off a 4-3 comeback win for the Wild over the Canadiens in front of 17,344 at Xcel Energy Center to improve the team to 2-6.

– this after defenseman Brad Hunt evened it at 3 with a one-timer on the power play at 8:38 of the period.

The strong finish matched an impressive start by the Wild.

– all of which have come with the man advantage. He and Parise are tied for the team lead in goals.

Wild left wing Zach Parise watched Jason Zucker’s first-period shot head into the Montreal net past goaltender Keith Kinkaid

Overall, the Wild put 19 shots on net in the first after it had 17 all game Thursday in the 4-0 loss in Montreal.

But not squeezing more production out of the period was costly.

The Canadiens rebounded from a sluggish opening frame by converting on the power play at 2:50 of the second, a put back by Tomas Tatar off a rebound kicked out by goalie Devan Dubnyk.

– this time after a Ryan Hartman turnover found its way to Phillip Danault. His centering feed was blocked by defenseman Matt Dumba, but he banked his second attempt off Dubnyk’s skate blade and over the goal line to continue a bizarre trend in which the Wild has given up multiple goals in short succession in each of its losses this season.

Not until 15 seconds remained in the period was the Wild able to pull even.

Not long after center Eric Staal’s shot clipped Brett Kulak’s stick to sail through the crease instead of an open net, Staal’s feed to the front kicked out to a wide-open Marcus Foligno at the back post for the easy tap-in.

Again, though, Montreal had a response.

At 3:22 in the third, a rebound caromed off Danault as he crashed the net and jostled for space with Dumba.

– a change of pace for the team.

Both goalies made 29 saves.

The Wild’s power play went 2-for-5. Montreal was 1-for-2.