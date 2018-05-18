WEEKEND WATCH GUIDE

FA Cup Final: Chelsea vs. Manchester United, 11 a.m. Saturday, Ch. 9. Manchester United could take home its 13th FA Cup with a win, tying Arsenal for the most victories all-time. Chelsea, meanwhile, is looking to avenge its loss in last year's final, in what could be manager Antonio Conte's final game in charge — and claim its eighth FA Cup trophy.

MLS: Los Angeles FC at Portland, 2 p.m. Saturday, Ch. 9. Portland endured an ugly start to the year, going winless in its first five games, but with defensive midfielder Diego Chara healthy again, the Timbers have won four straight. LAFC has been impressive on the road, but the expansion team hasn't had to endure the Providence Park cauldron yet.

Serie A: Inter at Lazio, 1:40 p.m. Sunday, beIN. Simply put, Inter needs a win to qualify for next season's Champions League. Anything else, and Lazio will be in the top four, and Inter will be stuck in the Europa League — where nobody at the club wants to be. The Italian title is already decided, but this game will feel like a playoff final.

Liga MX Final: Santos Laguna at Toluca, 6 p.m. Sunday, Univision. Toluca was the top seed in the postseason playoffs, so their appearance in the final is not a surprise, but few expected Santos to be the other side. Santos leads 2-1 after Thursday's first leg, but Toluca is hard to handle at home — and probably was the better team Thursday, too.