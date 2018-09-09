Click here to grade the Vikings offense
Click here to grade the Vikings defense
Click here to grade the Vikings special teams
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Gant keeps Tigers' bats quiet, Cards come alive in 5-2 win
John Gant pitched effectively into the seventh inning and gave the St. Louis Cardinals' offense enough time to get rolling in a 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.
Sports
Vikings vs. 49ers
The Vikings faced the San Francisco 49ers in their first game of the NFL season Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Twins
Grichuk hurt in odd accident, Blue Jays top Indians 6-2
Blue Jays right fielder Randal Grichuk was injured in a bizarre collision with a security guard's chair, and replacement Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run homer as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Cleveland Indians 6-2 on Sunday.
Sports
The Latest: Barty, Vandeweghe win US Open doubles final
The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):
Lynx
A'ja Wilson earns WNBA Rookie of the Year honors
A'ja Wilson capped her stellar year with WNBA Rookie of the Year honors.The No. 1 pick in the draft this past April averaged 20.7 points,…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.