They come from the Twin Cities, from Minnesota, from all over the United States and far beyond. Here’s a look at where athletes competing for medals in Pyeongchang, South Korea, call home.
↓ Scroll or press "down" key to continue.
There are 2,872 athletes attending the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The United States has the most with 241 athletes, followed by Canada (226) and Switzerland (169).
Hover over circles to see number of athletes by country.
Out of the 242 Americans attending, 20 are from Minnesota, which has the third most from any state. Four other athletes have strong Minnesota connections, and you can read more about those two dozen Minnesotans here. Colorado has the most athletes with 31, followed by California with 22.
Hover over circles to see athletes names.
Seven women and two men from Minnesotan will compete for U.S. hockey teams. Gigi Marvin and Lee Stecklein are returning to the Olympics after winning a silver medal for women's team in 2014. Marvin also won silver in 2010.
Three women and four men will compete in curling. Joe Polo and John Shuster won a bronze medal in 2006.
Three Minnesota women will be competing in cross-country skiing, and one Minnesota man, Leif Nordgren, will compete in the biathlon. Jessie Diggins is the most well-known of this bunch, and her hopes are sky-high.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.