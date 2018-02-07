Winter olympics Where do Olympians come from? email Print more Share on: Share on LinkedIn Share on Google+ Share on Pinterest Copy shortlink: Purchase: Order Reprint They come from the Twin Cities, from Minnesota, from all over the United States and far beyond. Here’s a look at where athletes competing for medals in Pyeongchang, South Korea, call home. ↓ Scroll or press "down" key to continue.

There are 2,872 athletes attending the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The United States has the most with 241 athletes, followed by Canada (226) and Switzerland (169). Hover over circles to see number of athletes by country.

Out of the 242 Americans attending, 20 are from Minnesota, which has the third most from any state. Four other athletes have strong Minnesota connections, and you can read more about those two dozen Minnesotans here. Colorado has the most athletes with 31, followed by California with 22. Hover over circles to see athletes names.

Seven women and two men from Minnesotan will compete for U.S. hockey teams. Gigi Marvin and Lee Stecklein are returning to the Olympics after winning a silver medal for women's team in 2014. Marvin also won silver in 2010.

Three women and four men will compete in curling. Joe Polo and John Shuster won a bronze medal in 2006.