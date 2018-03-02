Best pictures

Handicapping the 9 nominees for best picture.

Should win Get Out The story: A young man meets his girlfriend’s wealthy, oddly welcoming family. In its favor: Deft skewering of white liberalism, and the most crowd-pleasing moment of the year. Then again: Call it a comedy, call it a horror film — the Academy doesn’t much like either genre. Our review:

Will win The Shape of Water The story: A Cold War-era mashup of “Beauty and the Beast” and “Creature From the Black Lagoon.” In its favor: Gorgeously filmed; a standout cast with a mute Sally Hawkins at its poignant center. Then again: Does it want to be a romance? A sci-fi flick? A buddy picture? A spy movie? Our review:

Also nominated Call Me by Your Name The story: A teenager falls for his father’s graduate assistant in 1980s Italy. In its favor: It’s both halting and exhilarating in its exploration of fresh love. The dewy-eyed Timothée Chalamet is a revelation. Then again: Languid to the point of narcolepsy, it will test the patience of non-art-house viewers. Our review:

Darkest Hour The story: Winston Churchill faces his country’s titular crisis in the early days of World War II. In its favor: A towering performance by Gary Oldman; lush cinematography that puts you right in Piccadilly Circus. Then again: This is really a one-man show. And come on, did the great leader really descend into the Tube? Our review:

Dunkirk The story: Christopher Nolan’s retelling of a daring and pivotal World War II rescue mission. In its favor: A you-are-there realism, with Hans Zimmer’s thrumming score ratcheting the tension to 11. Then again: The minimal exposition and pliable timeline mean short attention spans need not apply. Our review:

Lady Bird The story: A year in the life of a disaffected Sacramento teenager (the luminous Saoirse Ronan). In its favor: A tenderly realistic portrayal of the mother-daughter bond, and a fresh take on a universal subject. Then again: Cue the eye roll — some quirks are just for quirkiness’ sake. And does anything really happen? Our review:

Phantom Thread The story: A couturier in postwar London takes on a headstrong muse who disrupts his fastidious world. In its favor: It’s as luxuriously elegant as a ballgown. Spoiler alert: Daniel Day-Lewis is riveting. But so is newcomer Vicky Krieps. Then again: No one is particularly likable, and the film’s vaguely Hitchcockian pretensions fall short. Our review:

The Post The story: A newspaper publisher risks everything in a battle against the government. In its favor: A rousing counterargument in the era of “fake news,” it’s got Streep and Hanks and Spielberg. Then again: You could call it “All the President’s Men” lite. That’s a mighty high bar to transcend. Our review: