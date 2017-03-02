Two girls in their early teens have been missing since leaving their foster home for school Tuesday morning, authorities said Thursday.

Police in St. Croix Falls said in a statement that the girls are “possibly traveling” with a man and likely to be in the Twin Cities area.

Makayla Hanson-Wall, 13, and Candus Jean Flodin, 14, “are high risk for endangerment because of [their] age,” the police statement noted.

Hanson-Wall, who goes by Kayla, is described as white, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair that is worn straight.

Flodin, who goes by Candy, is described as white, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes and wavy brown hair worn down to her shoulders.

Anyone with information about the girls are encouraged to call police at 1-715-485-8300 or 911.