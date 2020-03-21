A juvenile pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash in Blaine Friday night, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
A Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the incident happened at 129th NE. Avenue and NE. Lincoln Street.
Sheriff’s deputies and Blaine police were on the scene late Friday.
This is a developing story. Return to StarTribune.com for updates.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Mask shortage hits home for Minnesota nurse
Nationwide, health care professionals have sounded the alarm for what is quickly becoming an acute mask shortage.
Coronavirus
Minnesota COVID-19 case numbers jump to 115 as pace accelerates
Infections have likely spread beyond the 21 Minnesota counties that have confirmed cases, increasingly through community transmission.
St. Paul
Driver who ran red light killed in crash on Hwy. 61 in St. Paul
The crash occurred Friday morning in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 61 at Lower Afton Road
Duluth
Animal sanctuary fire in northwest Wisconsin kills 2 Great Danes
Other dogs on the property near Siren were spared.
Coronavirus
Worship moves from sanctuary to living room, as Minnesota churches go online
Every major Christian denomination in Minnesota now has suspended in-person worship, leaving faith leaders scrambling for alternatives.