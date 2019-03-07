Delaware North, the food service provider at Target Field, said Wednesday it will make job offers over smartphones as it fills stadium jobs for Minnesota Twins home games that begin later this month.

The company said it now has the capability to complete job interviews and make offers in just a day or two with candidates using smartphones.

The process can be used by applicants for bartender, server, dishwasher, cook, stand attendant and cashier jobs at the ballpark. With the process, applicants won’t need to undertake an in-person interview.

After making initial contact by phone, e-mail or via an online application, Delaware North says it will contact people with a text message and follow up with a text-based screening process. For some jobs, the company will conduct a one-way video interview.

With the process, Delaware North aims for applicants to know within 24 to 48 hours if they are hired. It will then schedule training.

Delaware North was advertising 37 open jobs at Target Field on its website Wednesday.

The company will hold a hiring fair, its third in recent weeks, on Monday evening at the ballpark’s Bat & Barrel restaurant. The Twins home opener is March 28.

Three years ago, the company had such difficulty finding enough workers at the early part of the baseball season that it brought in workers by bus from other stadiums in Green Bay, Milwaukee and Chicago.

Concession stands at Twins games are staffed by paid workers and volunteers from nonprofit organizations that receive a portion of the sale of food and beverages.