She brought her "Juice," and her flute, too.

Lizzo and her crew hit the set of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in a big way Tuesday afternoon. Sternly introduced by the show’s host as “an artist you need to know,” the Minneapolis-reared rapper/singer turned in her first TV performance of her vivacious and viral new single "Juice," toning down some of the sauciness of the song’s eye-catching music video without compromising its infectious energy.

While her longtime local pal Sophia Eris held down the DJ deck and sang backup vocals, the hip-hop star and her dancers worked their way around the studio, filing through the already-up-and-dancing audience Toward the end of the tune, she busted out a fiery flute solo, as she has been known to do in her live shows to great response.

Tuesday’s appearances follow Monday’s announcement of her new album’s release date (April 19) and her spring tour dates (including a May 5 show at the Palace Theatre).

Here’s the “Ellen” clip.